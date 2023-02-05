Mexico.- Despite the fact that it has remained one of the most secret sects in Mexico, there is veracity of “The anvil”, an organization that has dedicated itself in the country to supporting the ideas of the ultra-right and practicing torture.

There are few testimonies that are known from those who have belonged to the militancy of The anvilHowever, those who have wished to speak from their experience, prefer to keep their names anonymousbecause part of his training to belong to the sect, is to never speak respectfully regardless of the circumstances.

According to the Spanish newspaper El País, one of its former members was interviewed to reveal his experience within the sect, which began at the age of 11, when in 2002, Diego Gil (as he called himself) was recruited as a boy scout.

Diego Gil reported that El Yonque was one year away from its 50th anniversary, so they were looking to double the number of members belonging to the group of far-right ideals.

In the first instance, Gil entered the “Pre”, a preparatory group to determine who may belong to the sect where “they beat him, where they taught me to use a weapon, where they taught me to torture,” he mentioned for El Country.

By belonging to the sect for 8 years, gil verified the series of abuses that are committed within the organization, especially from the psychological since “they turn you into a war machine. I was a war machine that in the name of Christ could do anything. I did terrible things. When you go out you discover that you are a victim and you discover yourself as an abused person, because that is what the organics are (as the militants are called), we are people abused by a perverse institution, ”he commented.

The activities he carried out varied according to the political and religious affairs that were taking place in Mexico at the time, confronting freemasons and members of Opus Dei at the time.

The anvil he was also involved in actions against the LGBTQ community, as well as those who supported legal abortion.

The anvil and politics

The sect also became involved in Mexican politics, because it was associated with members of the National Action Party (PAN), having its highest point during the president’s six-year term. Vicente Fox Quesadawhere even, followers belonged to the federal cabinet.

The most notorious case is the then Secretary of the Interior, Carlos Abascal, whom both Gil and other party sources who prefer to remain anonymous point to as an organic member, according to El País.

It was even revealed that during the years 2006 and 2012, members leaked into state governments such as Morelos, Jalisco and Guanajuato.

We recommend you read:

Alito Moreno attacks Morena in Nuevo León

Claudia Sheinbaum assures that Mexicans prefer a female president

But since members of El Yunque do not publicly accept their membership in the group, it was difficult even for PAN leaders to distinguish between them within the party.