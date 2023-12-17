Yeclano ends 2023 with a victory that is worth its weight in gold. The blaugranas showed solidity, fluidity in the game, intensity and ambition to overcome an Águilas that sold their defeat in La Constitución dearly. Fair triumph for the locals due to the merits accumulated during the 90 minutes, but where they suffered against a coastal team that was close to tying.

The first minutes were of alternating dominance, both teams were very respectful of each other, more concerned about not making mistakes than about forcing the rival's.

From the 10th minute the local team tried to have the initiative of the game and a great double chance came from Juanje and Iván Pérez that Iván Buigues stopped with spectacular saves that avoided the first.

The blaugranas already have 31 points and have won six of the last seven games and are consolidating their position in the playoff

The match was vibrant and intense. The eagles also had approaches to Sergio Díaz's goal, although the defensive framework of the locals did not allow much joy for the visitors, who showed a very solid face and tried to reduce the verticality of Adrián Hernández's team.

In these first 45 minutes those from Altiplano had more chances, Satoca alone against Iván Buigues surpassed the goalkeeper, but a defender prevented the goal on the same goal line. Yecla's team was closer to the goal, but they couldn't due to Águilas' concentration at the back, which gave up few options.

With a goalless draw they reached the end of the first half to a very attractive match that was only missing the sauce of football: the goal.

After the break, Yecla's team started with great intensity, trying to corner Águilas. In the first 10 minutes Adrián's men were very daring and had very clear chances to score, first it was a good play on the left by Andrés Rodríguez, then in an action from the left side that Silvente finished off without luck. Tiko Iniesta also had another chance but ran into Iván Buigues.

Yeclano: Sergio Díaz, Gabri, Andrés rodríguez, Iniesta (Serpeta, 70), Silvente (Pau Pérez, 70), Ayala (Álvaro González, 70), Algisi, Iván Pérez (Pedrosa, 60), Olmedo, Satoca.

1 – 0 Eagles: Buigues, Góngora, Athuman, Pelón (Fenoll, 63), Dani Pérez, Abenza (Sandji, 86), Tropi, Aitor Pons (Pablo, 86), Isi Ros, Francis Ferrón.

1-0, Silvente (minute 55).

Referee:

Masip Vidal, from the Catalan school. He admonished the locals Iniesta and Olmedo; and the visitors Pelón, Abenza, Isi Ros and Francis Ferrón.

Incidents:

The Constitution, before 1,800 spectators

The insistence of the locals had its reward. In a counterattack very well carried out by Satoca he looked for Tiko Iniesta in space and this cross from the left for Andrés Silvente to finish into the back of the net. The striker did not fail and with this goal he put Yeclano ahead.

After the goal, the Águilas tried to react, they wanted to play further forward and have more of the ball to balance the game, but the blue and whites were excessively horizontal and had very little depth.

Yecla's team knew how to manage their income and tried to slow down the pace of the coastal team with many interruptions to ensure that they played as little as possible and that Sebas López's team could not reach Sergio Díaz's door.

Pedrosa was able to score the second for Yecla's team with a good cross from the right by Olmedo that, coming from behind, the Barça winger finished wide.

Injury time became complete madness. The Aquileños were sterile in the creative aspect and had a hard time reaching the local area. In this extra time they were able to have greater territorial control and took several dangerous corners.

The blaugranas had a golden option on the counterattack to put an end to the excitement, Serpeta alone before Iván Buigues threw the ball wide when La Constitución had already scored the second.

Without a break in continuity, the visitors' best chance came when they were focused on the Barça goal, it was in a shot by Tropi that spat the wood and that could have meant the tie for Águilas.

Great victory for Yeclano, which opens the gap with the coastal team with four points and gets closer to one point behind Sevilla Atlético at the end of 2023.