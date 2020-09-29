The Real Valladolid coach, Sergio González, provided the call-up against Real Madrid with 23 players, five of them from Promesas: Samu Pérez (Ps), Kuki Salazar, Oriol, Miguel Rubio and Sergio López.

Weissman returns to the list after meeting with Yonki Pur last Sunday and not being able to play against Celta and the newcomer Jawad El Yamiq also enters the call for the first time, who also missed the match against the Galicians for not having the club processed its file.

The full call is made up of Roberto and Samu as goalkeepers; Luis Pérez, Raúl Carnero, Bruno, Sergi Guardiola, Kike Pérez, Weissman, Óscar Plano, Hervías, Orellana, El Yamiq, Marcos André, Toni, San Emeterio, Míchel, Nacho, Waldo, Kuki Salazar, Oriol, Miguel Rubio and Sergio López .