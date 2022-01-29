In what could be considered a major blow to drug dealing in our country, authorities from three dependencies arrested Matías Alberto “N”, better known as “El Viejón”, member of the Sinaloa Cartel.

His arrest was carried out by elements of the Ministry of Citizen Security, the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City and the National Guard, who together completed a search warrant in the country’s capital.

As part of research and information exchange, it was possible to find the location of “The Old Man” in a building located on Cienfuegos street, in the Lindavista Norte neighborhood, in the Mayor Gustavo A. Madero.

Matías Alberto “N”, 40 years old and originally from Morelos, He is an alleged distributor of drugs and money for the Sinaloa Cartel, whose operation comes from Central America and goes to Hidalgo, Tamaulipas and CDMX.

According to the investigations, the criminal group with operations in the north of the country would occupy the address in the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office, Mexico City, as possible warehouse to store narcotics and cash.

Three vehicles were found on the property, two of them with double bottoms, which suggest that the Sinaloa Cartel modified private vehicles to use them in the transfer of drugs on highways and thus evade police checkpoints.

I also know seized 42 kilograms of cocaine in packages with cinnamon tape and two short firearms, useful cartridges, gram scales, a money counter, telephones and cash packed in plastic bags were seized.