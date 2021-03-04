The news was known now. Vesuvio closed, the oldest ice cream parlor in the country that was still in operation. It had been founded by the Cocitori couple in 1902. It was in Corrientes 1181, between Libertad and Cerrito, and its icon was the famous volcano in southern Italy, smoking from a stained glass window. But its last owner could not continue to hold it and lowered the blinds months ago. The arrival of the pandemic made this loss go unnoticed. Until now, in which a note in Bae Negocios put it in evidence.

“The Vesuvio closed before the pandemic -assures Liliana Munini, from the Friends of Corrientes Avenue, Peatonal Lavalle and Obelisco Association-. It had been bad for years. “And he says that, probably, he would not have been able to resist the current times, when the center was deserted, without office workers and with a very limited theatrical movement.

The last owner of the ice cream parlor, which for years operated as a confectionery and even offered tango and folklore shows, was Mariano marmorato. He bought it around 2005 and restored the 1925 oak paneling that made up its beautiful woodwork. He also fine-tuned the stained glass window that reproduces the Bay of Naples and the Vesuvius volcano, renamed by the Cocitori at the time with “V”, Vesuvio.

Mariano Marmorato, the last owner of the El Vesuvio ice cream and confectionery. File photo / Alfredo Martínez

But in recent years, Marmorato was not doing well and had put the goodwill up for sale. Until he decided to close. Some people who have stores in the area and knew him said that he had health problems.

The Vesuvio is part of the history of ice cream in Argentina. It was created by the Cocitori couple, who at the beginning of the 20th century brought to the country one of the first machines to make ice cream. It consisted of a copper cylinder with a lateral space that was filled with ice and salt, to keep it cold. Two people had to turn a crank for almost two hours to make the ice cream, mixing milk, cream and sugar.

The stained glass window of Vesuvius reproduces an image of the Bay of Naples with the volcano. File photo / Alfredo Martínez

In 1920, the Cocitori added the confectionery, which served chocolate with churros and there was a variety of pastries. Horacio Ferrer and Astor Piazzolla immortalized her in their tango “La Último Grela”: “They were, long ago, the romantic proletarians of love. The night gave them names with insult seduction: paicas, locas, milongas, percantas, workers. It was frequent. to see them at dawn having a chocolate with churros for breakfast at the Vesubio confectionery on Corrientes Street. They left work at that time in the Chantecler, the Marabú, the Tibidabo “.

The location of El Vesuvio, in an image from February 2019. File photo / Alfredo Martínez

Vesuvio was synonymous with tango. One of his regulars was Carlos Gardel. Stars like Enrique Santos Discépolo, Tita Merello, Hugo del Carril, José Marrone, Juan Manuel Fangio and Piazzolla himself also frequented the premises of Corrientes 1181.

In 2002, the author and composer Ben molar wrote a text quoted in the book Heladerías de Buenos Aires (2009), published by the Buenos Aires Government: “In my usual walks through my Corrientes street (today Corrientes avenue) with the appreciated Jorge Luis Borges (for more than twenty years) and with the great painters Raúl Soldi and Raquel Forner and with Julio De Caro or Aníbal Troilo, or with Héctor Coire and Julio Jorge Nelson (among other greats) we entered the unforgettable Vesuvio and we savored the rich hot chocolate with churros (Borges said no! To churros) and tasty ice creams “.

A quarter kilo at $ 200. The latest offer from El Vesuvio. Then it closed. Photo Lucia Merle

“Ice cream flavors will have changed since then, but we keep the frozen glasses that were always the classic of specialized ice cream parlors,” Marmorato told Clarion in a note published in March 2019.

The most requested flavors were dulce de leche alone or with meringue, chocolate with orange and super sambayon, among others.

The El Vesuvio ice cream parlor was declared Site of Cultural Interest by Legislature of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires. The plaque that they placed in 2008 with the distinction continues next to the entrance to the premises. But the confectionery was turned off long ago, Without anyone noticing up to now.