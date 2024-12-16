The First Section of the Valencia Court has sentenced David SO, El Tuvi, to a permanent, reviewable prison sentence for murder the 19-year-old girl Wafaa Sebbah in Carcaixent (Valencia) after sexually assaulting her.

The sentence, which applies the guilty verdict issued by a popular jury on December 3 and was notified this Monday to the parties, declares David SO the author of the crime of murder with malice aforethought and cruelty subsequent to the commission of a crime against sexual freedom, informs the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV).

Precisely for the crime of sexual assault, the magistrate who presided over this trial also imposes another penalty on the convicted person, consisting of eight years in prisonand supervised release for a period of 10 years.

The judicial resolution, which can be appealed before the Superior Court of Justice, recognizes a total compensation of 480,000 euros for the parents and two brothers of the deceased for the damages caused by the death of their daughter and sister, respectively.

The facts proven according to the jury’s verdict date back to November 17, 2019, when the accused, who was part of the same group of friends as the victim, he picked her up with his car and took her to two farms belonging to his family, in a rural area of ​​Carcaixent, where they were consuming alcohol and drugs.

At one point, El Tuvi tried to maintain some kind of sexual relationship with the girl and, in the face of her opposition, he took off the clothes she was wearing and tore her bra.

He then shot her up to seven times with a BB gun, stabbed her up to three times, tied her up and asphyxiated her to the point of death, subjecting her to a situation of “humiliation” and a condition of “humiliation” in the process. “unnecessary, slow and continuous suffering.”

Wafaa’s lifeless body was located on June 17, 2021 inside a well on another property in Carcaixent.

“Domination over women”

The sentence, as determined by the jury, establishes that the convicted person committed all these acts “as an expression of his superiority and domination over women”to experience “sensations of power and control” over the girl “treating her as a mere object.”

In fact, prior to the crime, he had already made sexual advances to her that had been rejected by her, a rejection in response to which he had sent her derogatory messages. “with contempt for racial identity” of the victim, who was of Algerian nationality.