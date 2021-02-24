“Kind friends and friends of the Sephardic Community. For me it is a great honor and a privilege to be able to join others in such an important date as that of oy. Devesh de saver ke shows bothhada is yours and we are at your disposal for it. they have a need ”.

The Spanish Embassy in Turkey shared this message on February 21 on Twitter, reaching an unsuspected impact. Some users of the social network asked in what language the message was written. Others asked if there was some kind of mistake in the wording. Finally, there were those who offered the correct answer: the message was written in Ladino.

Indeed, the message was published on the occasion of the Day of the Ladino in Turkey. This commemoration lacks a fixed date in the world, so that each city celebrates it when it deems appropriate. But, in all places, the objective is the same: to organize activities that serve to preserve the Ladino, Sephardic or Judeo-Spanish language. Or, as the Sephardim call it, “lingua sample”. Let me introduce myself: I am Sephardic, from a maternal family on the Island of Rhodes, in Greece.

Agora we must feel the words with tension, Dunke is not Kolay [fácil], for one ke prinsipia [empieza] to meldar [leer] In these sample words lingua, the djudeo-espanyola or djudezmo.

As you can see, the lingua sample sounds like old Spanish, is rich in archaisms and has a very beautiful and musical accent. The explanation is that its base was fixed in the Spanish and Hebrew that were spoken at the time of the expulsion of the Spanish Jews in 1492. But this does not mean that it has remained unchanged, since it has been enriched with the different linguistic sources from the countries where the expelled Jews settled, from Vienna to North Africa.

Many presonas oy day we avlamos it for the love of shows tradition or for the words that we feel of the nonos and nonas [abuelos y abuelas], it is said that we are more than 150,000 in the world entirely that we avlamos in djudeo-espanyol, the love for the kostumvres, they are not trokadas, yes yevadas komo a valutozo Trezoro, unjust to poetry, the sayings and the sayings and the Kuzina skewers, ke are from Spain, Turkey, Greece and every country and country where the Jews went to live in the Kualos.

The name of ladino comes from the term “ladinar”, which was the expression used to refer to the translation of sacred texts from Hebrew into ancient Spanish. But, as I said, sample lingua also received other names. That of “Jewish-Spanish”, from what has been explained so far, surely needs less explanation. That of Sephardic is because Sepharad is the name by which the Old Testament refers to Spain. And the Sephardim who lived in the Jewish quarters or aljamas in the Spain of the Three Cultures also called it espanyolit, djudezmo or, directly, Spanish.

In the Ottoman Empire, we were arrested with crooked arms, and so Kommunities of wide importance were born that were [crecieron] With the times in the countries that surround the Mediterranean. We ran into there, lavoros [trabajos], the djentes were raised in friendship, and there were mozós they trushimos rechetas and kantes of Spain, and they showed us and we ambemos [aprendimos] kantes i rechetas de kuzina turkas, very rikas and savuridas. The kantes are the djoya of our cultural heritage riko.

Formerly, there were several publications in Judeo-Spanish in places as diverse as Turkey, Greece, Bulgaria or Belgium, although the only newspaper that is currently published in Judeo-Spanish is El amaneser, in Turkey. In addition, there are other online publications, such as Aki Yerushalayim, which is published in Israel, or Sephardic Erensia, in United States. The main institution for the preservation of the Judeo-Spanish language is the Akademia Nasionala del Ladino in Israel, which has the project of having a headquarters in Spain with the support of the Royal Academy of the Spanish Language. And Judeo-Spanish is also taught in four universities in Israel, one in Paris, one in Turkey, and in study groups in the United States, Argentina and France.

The diffuzión of the lingua is a daily lavoro with the buto of giving konosensia the rika kultura and because it is also Spanish, and the need to konoser the literatures (kuentesikos, sayings, sayings and poetry) and the kantes de ermozas melodies, the Sephardim guadrimos the Spanish Romans. The people who felt avlar over the yaves of the Sepharad dwellings, they would like to adjust that the best yave is the trezoro of the djudeo-Spanish lingua that bive in kada korasón Sephardic, it is that in the evenings that we feel the sounds of some words that Kedaron in the memory of Sepharad, “sample lingua”, that is the true yave.

Whoever wants to learn more about Jewish-Spanish culture has plenty of resources. For example, there are groups that communicate in this language online, such as “Ladinokomunitá”, With more than 800 members from different countries, in addition to other websites such as Sfarad.es Y sefardiweb. In addition, we have the Red de Juderías de España Caminos de Sefarad, to which the cities that had a Jewish population belong. And also you let us musafires [invitados] to feel on Radio Exterior of Spain, in our program “Emission Sefarad” (Sundays 11:30 pm) and Saturdays on Radio 5, Luz de Sefarad at 4:35 pm. The two kon kultura Sephardic on many issues.

I present these programs with Matilda Gini Barnatán, my mother, a teacher in Sephardic themes and a poet. As this article aims to make the Judeo-Spanish language known, and also celebrate it, I leave you with one of his works:

God of Sepharad

Let us be Jews of Sepharad

The ke ulvidó to his eyes

I miss the ulvido

Yiné kedó the rekuedro:

Craving, memory and fountain.

Let’s be the sides of the lingua.

Karesiamos los kantes

Ke kantaron the samples.

We keep them added

In memory and effort.

Show your old brothers

They look at us with dry eyes.

Do you know about the cravings for

Solombras i by arrondjados

Mansevos i aedados? .Aboltimos por eyos

Beating the korasón, meldando

In the old lives

A pasuk in ivrit.

A name in the kaleja …

Let us be Jews of Sepharad

I brought your cravings

Let’s be like the scattered ship

Ke keda without arriving at the port,

Solika, in the middle of the waters …

(Matilda Gini Barnatán)

I trust that this article has helped you to better understand the Sephardic heritage, a culture that bequeathed a lot of knowledge to Spain at the time. To say goodbye with good wishes, we said: Kaminos de leche i honey!

* Viviana Rajel Barnatán Gini has a degree in Dramatic Art, composer, kantadera and poet.

