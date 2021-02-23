Javier Acuña is already counting the hours to put on the Hercules shirt again. The Paraguayan forward is in the final stretch of its recovery and this week is key for him. The illusion of the Bull is to reappear next Friday in the friendly that Hercules will play against UCAM Murcia, in La Condomina.

Acuña hopes to return 75 days later. The forward hopes to have minutes in Friday’s clash to see his feelings before fully enlisting for the appointment against Villarreal B, duel scheduled for the weekend of March 6 and 7, after the break. The striker is aware that the clash against the yellow subsidiary is vital, so you still have time to arrive in good condition.

If Acuña returns on Friday, he will play again 75 days later. El Toro was injured in the last game of the year against Atlético Levante, on December 13. A fracture in the fibula has left out of combat for about two and a half months. Acuna He has only been able to play 119 minutes as a blue and white because on the first day he also suffered a significant injury to the plantar fascia. Even so, Manolo Díaz hopes that he will be decisive in the final leg of the competition and propel Hercules towards his first goal, promotion to known league Pro.