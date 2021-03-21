Ponferradina and Almería settle from 2:00 p.m. on The Toralín a duel of candidates for promotion (the Andalusians) and the playoff (the Bercians), in which the three points at stake will give wings to whoever achieves them to achieve their respective objectives (follow the game live on AS.com). The casualties will mark the match, since while Almería arrives without its top scorer, Sadiq, the Sporty accumulates up to half a dozen absences, including the loan Aguza, for which the rojiblanco club asked an exorbitant amount to allow him to play.

In addition to Catalan, Bolo will not be able to count on the injured Manu Hernando, Ríos Reina, Sielva, Gaspar and Curro, reason why he will be forced to remake an eleven that until a couple of days ago the fans were learning in a rush. The technician may even choose to change the drawing and start playing with two forwards.

In defense no news is expected, with Expensive in goal and Paris Adot, Pascanu, Amo and Moi Delgado in the line of four. Ahead, Erik Morán and Larrera will be paired in the engine room, while Pablo Valcarce and Doncel they would play for the bands. Above, Yuri seems the only fixed piece and the Brazilian could form next to Kaxe if Bolo decides to return to 4-4-2 or with Juergen behind if the coach prefers to keep the drawing of three midfielders.

The Almeria, for his part, he arrives at El Toralín in search of a victory that will consolidate him in second position and that will redeem him from the puncture against the Alcorcón. Sadiq, the man of the week for having been released not to go with the Nigerian team, will be dismissed by penalty. The one from Kaduna has to complete cycle to see the yellow in the final stretch of the last meeting for a protest. Your substitute will be Juan Villar, who has earned the trust of Gomes. Of course, the Portuguese did not rule out in the press conference prior to the meeting playing with a false nine.

Villar’s will not be the only novelty in the rojiblanco eleven, with movements in the second line of attack. Villalba and Lazo they have many options of back to eleven, to the detriment of Brian Rodríguez (his contest as nine is not ruled out) and Aketxe. In defence, Ivanildo will repeat ownership after their great match against Alcorcón, despite the fact that Maras has already served a sanction. Be that as it may, the Almeria I want to be true to style, with a lot of interior play and a greater depth on the sides with both sides.