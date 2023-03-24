His capture was derived from intelligence, cabinet and field work carried out by officers of the Investigation Police (PDI)who managed to establish that drug dealing activities were carried out in said property.

At the property located in the Ampliación Popo neighborhood, a search was carried out for the possible commission of a crime against health, where they seized approximately 700 doses of cocaine, as well as a bag with almost 400 grams of the same substance, as well as 387 doses of marijuana and a firearm.

El Tomate, right hand of El Betito in the Tepito Union

El Tomate has been involved in high-impact crimes, such as extortion and homicide, sale and distribution of drugs, and collection of fees from merchants in the Historic Center and Mercado de la Merced.

He also has several admissions to the prison and is related to previous investigations and investigation folders initiated between 2012 and 2019 for homicide, family violence and drug dealing. See also SSC chokes another involved in attack against Ciro Gómez Leyva

Furthermore, it could be linked in the massacre occurred in Garibaldiin September 2018, in which six people died, which has been attributed to the Tepito Union.