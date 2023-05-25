The multimedia report ‘Sport does get stained: sexual abuse, harassment and extortion’, published by EL TIEMPO on November 25, 2022, has just been awarded in the 44th edition of the contest organized by the Society for News Design (SND). ). It is the most important recognition in the world. that exalts the ingenuity and creativity of the editorial design of publications and print, web and mobile products.

Media such as The New York Times, South China Morning Post, Reuters, ESPN, The Washington Post, Bloomberg News and The Boston Globe, among others. The prize was awarded in the category ‘Excellence in research or public service’.

“It recognizes outstanding and excellent visual storytelling. These entries go beyond mere technical or aesthetic competence and can push the limits of originality and creativity.” said the ruling of the 46 jurors, gathered in New York (USA), from where they evaluated and qualified nearly 4,600 printed and digital entries during four days.

Special illustration ‘Sport does get stained’ See also Mbappé acknowledges the weight of the defeat against Real Madrid: 'We failed' Photo: Daniel Andrés Celis and Dany Esteban Valderrama.

This journalistic work, directed by Gabriel Meluk —Sports editor of EL TIEMPO—, was carried out by the Reportajes Multimedia team, headed by Jhon Torres, editor of the newspaper’s Central Table. It reveals the testimonies of several young women, from different regions of the country, who dreamed of becoming sports stars in order to give their families a better quality of life. But their illusions were frustrated due to the torture they experienced on behalf of their technical trainers. or by managers of the clubs or leagues to which they belonged. Young people of humble origin who were harassed and sexually harassed and pressured by men who exercised a condition of power over them.

The design team was made up of Daniel Andrés Celis, Dany Esteban Valderrama, Sandra Rojas and Norman Jaimes. The illustrations were by Daniel Andrés Celis and Dany Esteban Valderrama.

The graphic narrative of this report seeks to immerse the user, taking him through soundscapes and voices of women who narrate the stories of the victims while the gloomy and moving illustrations are displayed, with very specific animations that describe and highlight relevant facts.

The journalists José Orlando Ascencio, Lisandro Rengifo, Pablo Romero, Andrés Felipe Balaguera, David Alejandro López Bermúdez, Jineth Bedoya, José Alberto Mojica and Yaleni Solano participated. And the video production was in charge of Sebastián López, Juan David Cuevas, Brayan Melo Castillo and Alexis Rondón.

The audio coordination was by Carlos Solano and the narrations were by Clara Inés González, Jenny Gámez and Carolina Unigarro.

