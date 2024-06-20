Today begins the America Cup and the 16 teams already have everything ready to get the trophy that accredits them as the best on the continent.

The oldest national team tournament in the world is preparing for its opening whistle and EL TIEMPO, in its printed edition, brings the graphic guide so that you do not miss any details of the contest that is going to be held in the United States.

EL TIEMPO’s graphic guide brings all the teams, group by group, with an analysis of how each one arrives at this international event. In addition, it presents the figures of each team along with its technical director.

This edition of the tournament is the 48th edition of the championship and will be played in the United States for the second time in history.

The last time the competition set foot on North American soil was in 2016 when the Copa América Centenario was played.

The winner of that edition was Chile and Colombia took third place above the host.

This time, the National Team arrives with great expectations after being the only one to arrive at the tournament undefeated.

The groups of the Copa América

The graphic guide presents all the groups with an analysis of each selection that makes them up, along with their history and the achievements of each one so that you are not left behind in the details of this edition. The defending champion is Argentina, also world champion, who occupies the first position in group A. Colombia, on the other hand, is in group D. This is the distribution of all groups:

GROUP A: Argentina, Chile, Peru, Canada

B GROUP: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica

GROUP C: United States, Uruguay, Panama, Bolivia

GROUP D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, Costa Rica

James Rodríguez, applauded against Romania.

Argentina, the last winner of the Copa América

Without a doubt, the ‘albiceleste’ is a big favorite in this edition. The selection led by Lionel Messi comes from winning the World Cup in Qatar. If she wins this edition of the tournament, she would become the only one who has won it before and after becoming world champions.

The Argentine star will play his last Copa América in his career

Lionel Scaloni will seek to continue the streak of trophies with many regulars within the squad such as Emiliano Martínez and Ángel Di Mariawho would play, alongside Messi, in his last Copa América.

Colombia, to continue with the undefeated

The selection of Nestor Lorenzo He has a great challenge ahead of him. Colombia is the only one that arrives undefeated at the international event and a great performance is expected. The national cast is, according to betting houses and specialized portals, the most likely to win the title behind Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

Luis Díaz scored the first goal in the Colombia-Bolivia match.

This time, with players in good physical shape as demonstrated in preparatory friendlies, Colombia will seek its second championship after winning the 2001 edition of which it hosted.

Today, the great figure is Luis Diaz, the Liverpool player who already scored 4 goals in the previous edition and who, with the help of experienced players like James Rodriguezwill seek to establish Colombia, once again, as the best on the continent.

Colombia.

Néstor Lorenzo, although knowing that he is undefeated, has stated on several occasions that he is still with his head in the Cup matches and that he should not be confident about what is coming in the tournament.

Colombia plays its first match against Paraguay on June 24 at the NRG Stadium in Houston and will continue its path against Costa Rica, on the 28th, and against Brazil, on July 2.

Barranquilla November 16, 2023. Colombia and Brazil face off at the Metropolitan Stadium for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The entire Copa América, in the graphic guide of EL TIEMPO

EL TIEMPO’s graphic guide also presents the dates, times and on which channels all the matches of this edition of the oldest national team tournament can be tuned in.

In this, you can find, one by one, the group stage matches along with the places where they will be played and the days that are taking place in the Copa América.

Also, depending on the results, you will be able to position the selections in the following phases thanks to a scheme of boxes on the page.

The data, tactics, history and figures of each of the 16 teams that will be present in the tournament are in the graphic guide included with the printed edition of the newspaper. TIME.

SERGIO GAMBOA

TIME