Last Sunday, the team Boyacá Chicó issued a statement in which it denounced that some of its players had received a proposal to receive handouts to allow themselves to win from Deportivo Calia match that will be played this Tuesday at 7:30 pm.

Once Chicó sent the statement, the newspaper TIME published the statement with an erroneous title. “Chicó makes a serious complaint about the offer of gifts by Cali”, in a clear sign that the information was not indicated, so we admit the delicate error.

Apologies

The headline was corrected once in the newspaper we realized the error we made due to the lightness of the publication.

Likewise, calls for attention were made and corrective measures were taken, for which we sincerely apologize.

At no time was the publication in EL TIEMPO made with the objective of harming Cali and harming the good name of that institution, which has had a clean and honest tradition since its foundation.

EL TIEMPO admits the error, publicly retracts it for presenting the big error in the information holder.

“With astonishment we record that your digital edition has limited itself to correcting the headline of the news in which you falsely stated that Chico Fútbol Club had reported an alleged offer of handouts by Cali,” was the letter sent to EL TIEMPO by Cali.

“We consider that simply correcting the headline is not enough, EL TIEMPO is the most important and most read newspaper in the country. and it is precisely because of its strict journalistic rigor and seriousness, and in this case it has been acted with absolute lightness and lack of professionalism, which has resulted in the good name of our institution being tarnished,” it was added.

“The Cali Deportivo Association has a clean and honest history and tradition during its institutional existence, despite the well-known publicly known scandals that have permeated other clubs in the history of the FPC, there has not been the slightest shadow over the Cali Deportivo Association. of its conduct, nor of its directors, nor of its associates, nor of our interest groups or sponsors. “This being the case, we insist on demanding that EL TIEMPO admit its journalistic error, retract it publicly and offer us excuses for the serious mistake of its owner that has caused serious damage of a reputational nature,” indicated the Valle del Cauca club.

The match that will be played this Tuesday is of interest, since Cali is playing to qualify for the best eight of the tournament on this last day.

Cali, before the game, occupies eighth place with 27 points and seeks to join the group of finalists of the second Colombian soccer tournament of the year.

Chicó Statement

“Deportivo Boyacá Chicó Fútbol Club allows itself to publicly denounce the offer of handouts to the players of our institution to let Deportivo Cali win on the last date of the Betplay Dimayor 2023-ll League,” said the statement from the Boyacá team issued on Sunday. past.

And he added: “We reject and condemn that these old improper practices continue to occur within Colombian professional football and we urge the authorities to investigate the events reported here, hoping that the investigations will reach those responsible and the sanctions that may be appropriate will be imposed. “.

Cali reaction

Later, it was Cali who reacted and issued a bulletin on social networks and demanded that the complaint presented by Chicó be investigated.

“Due to the recent public complaint presented by Chicó through which it reports the offer of handouts to its players to let Deportivo Cali win on the last date of the League, our institution vehemently rejects this type of events that affect the integrity and transparency of the institutions,” the statement says.

And he added: “We categorically demand that the evidence supporting the events reported be immediately presented to the corresponding authorities in order to identify those responsible and not to overlook the seriousness of what was reported by the chess club, since otherwise “On the contrary, they will be done without ill-intentioned foundations that tarnish the sporting spectacle.”

EL TIEMPO reiterates that it admits the error, publicly retracts it and apologizes for the mistake that was made in the headline of the information.

