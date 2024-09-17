“We are a feminist theatre for many, for many. A political and micropolitical space that feeds on the citizen movement.” This is how Teatro del Barrio defines itself, which today has been awarded the 2024 National Theatre Prize, granted by the Ministry of Culture. The jury, which has awarded this project for its tenth anniversary, highlights “its conception of theatre as a home and a space of proximity to the territory in which it is integrated” and “its commitment to decentralization.” The verdict underlines that this theatre “embraces innovation and risk in the performing arts, serving as a platform for creators with diverse profiles and trajectories,” in addition to having consolidated its own identity that “has generated an indisputable impact, positioning itself as a unique space in the cultural ecosystem.” Likewise, the jury, chaired by the general director of INAEM, Paz Santa Cecilia, has highlighted “its wide and varied programming, programming artists from all over the national territory and promoting the mobility of its productions,” in addition to its pedagogical work in the field of the performing arts.

The news was received with joy and excitement at the theatre. Ana Belén Santiago, artistic director for six years, when she took over from actor and director Alberto San Juan, the soul and founder of this project and alternative theatre that opened its doors in December 2013, was overjoyed. “It is a very important award for us because it recognises us and places us alongside the most important figures in theatre in Spain. It is a recognition of the work of alternative theatres and the work of performing arts that aim to be a means to understand the world and its conflicts and imagine common solutions. It is also a prize for celebration, solidarity and community, the hallmarks of this house,” Ana Belén Santiago told this newspaper over the phone, adding that one cannot help but think that “the performing arts sector is in survival mode.” The artistic director emphasises that the Teatro del Barrio is more than just a theatre that collects performing arts proposals. “We are also a production company that wants to promote projects, such as the one we are premiering today with Pablo Rosal and Luis Bermejo,” he adds. Indeed, the premiere is scheduled for this afternoon. of the work Today I have something to doa comic monologue by actor Luis Bermejo directed by Pablo Rosal about the abyss and wonder of having a vital occupation, something that supports and organizes any existence, which will be in the theater until October 30. With a toast with the audience attending the performance in the theater lobby, the center’s workers celebrated the award received hours before.

A poster at the entrance to the Teatro del Barrio announces that they have been awarded the National Theatre Prize. Andrea Comas

The intention behind the opening of this Teatro del Barrio in December 2013, located on Zurita Street in the Lavapiés district of Madrid, was to build another way of living together through theatre, parties and poetry, with a stable programme marked by a high level of political and social commitment. It is a cooperative made up of 630 members with a single initial fee of 100 euros. The budget of this centre is close to 900,000 euros per season. In addition to the regular programme, this venue offers acting courses and workshops, cycles with neighbourhood activities and other events aimed at members. Red and black are the emblematic colours of this place which houses, in addition to the theatre, with seating for 131 people with new black seats since last spring, a space with tables and chairs for conversation and a small bar. The Teatro del Barrio is much more than a theatre. With a huge presence in the life of this area of ​​Madrid, every Tuesday it organizes neighborhood actions and activities related to the neighborhood and the city. On Mondays they celebrate what they have called La Universidad del Barrio, where professors or researchers are called to talk about aspects of reality, with sessions on critical history and solidarity economy.

Alberto San Juan was the artistic director of Teatro del Barrio from 2013 to 2018. He started the project when the Animalario theatre company ended its run in 2012. “I wanted to open a physical space and bring people together around that space. All of this coincided with the 15-M movement in Spain, in search of a better and more fraternal society, at an exciting and exciting time,” he recalls by phone. He confesses that the award fills him with joy for all the people who have worked and are working in the theatre. “It is a private project that seeks social benefit, but with a sense of public service. All the profit that has been made has been reinvested in the theatre and in the workers’ salaries,” added San Juan, a happy man this afternoon.

The members and employees of Teatro del Barrio celebrate the National Theatre Award this Tuesday. Andrea Comas

The Teatro del Barrio has hosted its own productions and emblematic productions such as Ruz-Barcenasa drama created from the statement that Luis Bárcenas, the former treasurer of the Popular Party, gave before the judge in July 2013 and which starred Pedro Casablanc and Manolo Solo; Self-portrait of a young Spanish capitalista monologue in which Alberto San Juan talks about his life to talk about the life of Spain; I’m not a gypsya montage full of laughter and dancing in which Silvia Agüero addresses racism Self-portrait of a young Spanish capitalist in the last 40 years, with text and direction by Alberto San Juan. Also noteworthy is the staging Those who speakwith text and direction by Pablo Rosal, in which two characters (Malena Alterio and Luis Bermejo) enter the stage to talk to each other or The Great Huntwith text and direction by Juan Mayorga, which premiered last year at the Autumn Festival.

Last year, director Ana Zamora was awarded this prize.

