The Real Murcia match this weekend has a detail from another era in which the red team faced important rivals and in higher categories. And it is that for the paprika footballers it will be strange to travel by plane tomorrow from Corvera, there is no other option when traveling to Gran Canaria, and they will return to the capital of Segura on Monday, after stopping in Madrid to end up landing in Alicante. The bus will be almost completely parked for once. Not at all.

On more than 50 occasions the paprika farmers have had to travel to the Canary Islands to face mainly Las Palmas and Tenerife, although they also had as an opponent the Messenger, the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Tenisca or the Vecindario. The Las Palmas subsidiary has also been the rival on a couple of occasions.

THREE VIRTUES The best place Tamaraceite was the best local of its subgroup in the first phase with 18 points. He only lost one game. Defensive solidity The Canaries only received 15 goals in 18 days, a figure only improved by Linense with 12. Ex from Las Palmas In its staff it has several ex-Las Palmas such as David González and David García.

However, this time the modest Tamaraceite will be opposite, a club from a neighborhood on the outskirts of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria that lives its dream debuting in Segunda B. With a population of about 10,000 inhabitants, Real Murcia will visit again one of those clubs you never thought to face. However, these duels have become increasingly common in this journey through the desert of the bronze category. El Tropezón or El Somozas, among others, in the course through the northern group, are also a good example of this new reality of the centennial entity.

The Canarian team, founded in 1966 and which disappeared in 2010, was reborn in 2015 by the hand of Héctor Ramírez, brother of the president of Las Palmas, and who is at the forefront of a project that has a clear upward line. The club started in the lowest category, Second Regional, and with four promotions in five years it got into Second B. Last summer. A historic season and they are enjoying it a lot there.

Tamaraceite has managed to avoid relegation promotion and fought until the end to get into the First RFEF in the first phase. His good results at home, playing on an artificial turf field, has allowed him to do a remarkable job this season under Chus Trujillo. They currently have the same points as Real Murcia (28) and rush their chances of finishing among the first.