Ciudad Juarez.- A control judge linked Luis Donaldo MR to the process for his alleged involvement in the crime of deprivation of liberty.

The incident was reported on August 27, when JAPV was deprived of his liberty at approximately 7:30 p.m., according to eyewitness statements.

In addition, Luis Donaldo MR was ordered to remain in preventive detention for a period of no more than 24 months while the judicial process is carried out.

Luis Donaldo MR was arrested on August 31 by the state prosecutor’s anti-drug unit.

The authorities are continuing with the relevant investigations to clarify the facts and determine the responsibility of the accused in the case.