Elements of the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) managed to arrest Luis Donaldo MR, alias “El Sultan”, alleged member of a criminal group, in an anti-drug operation carried out on Saturday afternoon in Ciudad Juárez, reported personnel from the Social Communication area.

During the joint deployment with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) and the State Investigation Agency (AEI), the address located in the Versalles Subdivision was located thanks to the Sentinel Platform, around 7:00 p.m., where the agents arrived and arrested Luis Donaldo.

During the intervention, he was found in possession of a substance that, due to its characteristics, corresponds to cocaine, with an approximate weight of 2.1 grams. In addition, two vehicles were seized: a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and a 2010 Ford F150, gold in color. Both vehicles were transferred to the facilities of the State Attorney General’s Office.

Luis Donaldo, 30, originally from the state of Durango, has been identified as a suspected member of a criminal group, so his arrest represents a significant blow to the structure of a criminal organization.