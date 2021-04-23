In the midst of a context of social and political tension and crisis due to the pandemic, the summer came to an end without being able to have enjoyed it as we did in other years. On this stage, “Beach Please” arrives, the recent premiere of El Sucumbión, a song with all the party flavor to say goodbye to these last sunny days.

The recent release of the duo composed of Inka Nato (David Pimentel) and Loco Xino (Álvaro Osco) is focused on creating a festive atmosphere thanks to a mix of genres that range from electronic to tropical.

This production was carried out with the collaboration of DJ Frech in mixing and mastering. Likewise, Loco Xino is in charge of making the beats, musicalization and arrangements, while Inka Nato carries out the conceptualization and audiovisual development work.

The new single, which promises to become a musical hit, is already on all digital platforms and has a videolyric that was made by Inka Nato, who always accompanies each song with a strident audiovisual proposal due to his job as an illustrator. The premiere is available to the public on the duo’s InstagramTV and YouTube channel.

The succumbion

It is an analog-virtual duo that is made up of David Pimentel and Alvaro Osco under the aliases of “Inka Nato” and “Loco Xino”. His music is characterized by an extravagant fusion between urban genres and Latin rhythms.

