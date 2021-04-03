A unprecedented parade of 22 mummies of kings and queens of ancient Egypt, including Ramses II and Hatshepsut, went through the streets of Cairo this saturday night to join the new abode of the pharaohs, the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC). The journey, of about seven kilometers between the Cairo Museum, where mummies have been resting for more than a century, and the NMEC, lasted about 40 minutes, and to do so Pharaonic-style chariots were used, under high security measures.

The surroundings of Tahrir Square, where the historical museum is located, were closed “to vehicles and pedestrians” to make way for the procession, according to the Interior Ministry. «The whole world will see it. They are 40 important minutes in the life of the city of Cairo, “the famous Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass told AFP.

Since access to the parade is limited for security reasons, the Egyptians were able to see it on television or on the internet. In chronological order, Pharaoh Seqenenre Tâa (16th century BC) led the way, which was closed by Ramses IX (12th century BC). The event featured musical performances by various Egyptian artists.

The NMEC, which occupies a large building south of Cairo, partially opened in 2017, will open its doors on April 4. But the mummies won’t be on public display until April 18. Unesco Director General Audrey Azoulay, who will be present at the parade, said in a statement on Friday that the transfer of the mummies to NMEC was “the culmination of a long work to preserve and display them better.” “The history of Egyptian civilization parades before our eyes”claimed the leader of the UN organization, which participated in the creation of the NMEC.

Its origin in Luxor



Discovered near Luxor in 1881, most of the 22 mummies had not left Tahrir Square since the early 1900s. Since the 1950s they have been exhibited in a small room, without clear museographic explanations. The mummies each traveled inside a special tank, bearing the sovereign’s name.

Each tank was provided with shock absorption mechanisms, in a nitrogen-containing envelope to preserve them. At NMEC they will be exhibited in more modern drawers “for better temperature and humidity control than in the old museum,” explains Salima Ikram, professor of Egyptology at the American University of Cairo, a specialist in mummification.

They will be presented individually together with their sarcophagi, in a decoration reminiscent of the underground tombs of the kings., with a biography and objects related to the sovereigns.

After years of political instability as a result of the popular revolt of 2011, which dealt a severe blow to tourism, Egypt seeks foreign visitors to return, in particular by promoting culture. In addition to NMEC, Egypt will open in a few months the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) near the Pyramids of Giza, which will house pharaonic collections.

The grand parade, announced by authorities through online videos, caused a sensation on social media. Many Internet users associated the recent catastrophes in Egypt with a “curse” that would have been caused by the displacement of the mummies.