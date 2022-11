President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi made an inspection tour this morning by bicycle in Sharm El-Sheikh, during which he inspected the environmentally friendly green zone, which witnesses many events and activities during the convening of the World Climate Summit. He also met with a number of youth and foreigners participating in the summit.

El-Sisi is cycling in Sharm El-Sheikh and inspecting the Green Zone

