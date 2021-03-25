Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirmed, today, Thursday, his country’s full and absolute support for the new executive authority in Libya in all fields, and all bilateral, regional and international forums for its success in managing the current stage, and reaching the holding of national elections at the end of this year.

This came during a meeting with the Egyptian President, Mohamed Al-Manfi, Chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council, in the presence of Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Abbas Kamel, Head of General Intelligence, according to the spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency, Ambassador Bassam Rady.

Al-Sisi affirmed the stability of the Egyptian position aimed at achieving the supreme interest of the Libyan state in the first place, which stems from the principles of preserving the unity of the Libyan territories, restoring security and stability, Libya’s enjoyment of a unified national army, ending foreign interventions, and the exit of all mercenaries and foreign fighters from Libya.

He added that Egypt is ready to provide its expertise to the Libyan government in various fields, to restore the national institutions of the Libyan state, especially those of security and police, with the aim of achieving security and stability priorities.

For his part, the President of the Libyan Presidency Council expressed his sincere appreciation and gratitude for the sincere Egyptian support to her Libyan sister since the outbreak of the crisis with her until now, appreciating in this context Egypt’s pioneering role, and its tireless, sincere and continuous efforts in supporting its brothers in Libya, within the framework of the extended and fraternal relations that bind the two countries. And the two brotherly peoples.

The spokesman added that it was agreed to intensify consultations and mutual visits between senior officials from both sides during the coming period.

The exile arrived at the head of a delegation to the capital, Cairo, yesterday evening, Wednesday, in the first visit to Egypt since his election on the fifth of last February.