El Sinaloense played wind music in the Zócalo square of Mexico City during the fireworks at the end of the traditional Grito de Independencia.

Amidst the Mexican music, just three tunes after Viva México and before “La Llorona” and “Mi Negra”, the tambora resounded in the capital’s sky while the fireworks formed the word GRACIAS in the national colors.

