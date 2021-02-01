The silence of the River, short film directed by Francesca Canepa, is the Peruvian candidate to obtain a nomination for the 2021 Academy Awards and they have just confirmed that it will also compete in the International Film Festival of Havana.

Selected to participate in the Best Fiction Short Film category at the Havana Film Festival, The silence of the river To date, it has obtained more than 30 official International nominations, 10 awards for best short film including the Grand Jury Prize for Best Narrative Short Film at the Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF), the Award of Excellence at the Busan Film Festival and 4 selections in film festivals qualifying for the Academy Awards, awards that make him one of the favorites of this prestigious event.

“The Havana Festival is one of the most important festivals in Latin America and it is an honor to be able to compete. A few years ago we also participated in the Havana Festival in the section La Hora del short with my first work Aya and it fills me with pride to be able to return and participate this time in the Official Competition section ”, stated its director Francesca Canepa.

The director, Francesca Canepa in full swing (Photo: Dissemination)

“The silence of the river has opened doors for us in the most important festivals in the world and it is an honor to be able to represent Peru and make our culture and our cinema known abroad. Along the way, several dreams have been fulfilled and I hope that the Oscars can come true as well. The important thing is the path we are tracing ”, adds the filmmaker.

Through an allegorical journey, the film explores the worldview of our jungle to portray the journey of a nine-year-old boy who lives with his father in a floating house in the middle of the Amazon River, and who is in search of his own identity .