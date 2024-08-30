Chihuahua.- Elements of the State Investigation Agency (AEI) of the District Attorney’s Office of the Southern Zone, notified in State Prison Number 1 of Aquiles Serdán, an arrest warrant issued against the accused Eduardo Elihu GG, alias “El Siete”, for the crime of disappearance committed by private individuals.

The criminal case against the suspect corresponds to events that occurred on January 18, 2013, on the streets of the Almanceña neighborhood, where, along with other subjects, he participated in the deprivation of liberty of the victims Francisco Adrián AE and Saúl Everto RR, whose whereabouts are still unknown.

It is worth mentioning that Eduardo Elihu GG has been deprived of his liberty in the aforementioned Penitentiary Center since 2014, where he is serving a sentence for the crime of kidnapping.

Crime for which he was arrested in September of that same year, along with six other people belonging to the gang of kidnappers of Fernando SV, alias “El Fer.”