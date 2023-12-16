Cairo (dpa)

Mohamed El-Shenawy, the Egyptian Al-Ahly goalkeeper, confirmed that the team closed the page on qualifying for the semi-finals of the Club World Cup, after defeating the Saudi Jeddah Al-Ittihad 3-1.

Al-Shennawi said that Al-Ahly closed the page for the Jeddah match, and began preparing and focusing on the next confrontation against the Brazilian Fluminense.

He added: Al-Ahly is a collective team, and every player works hard in his position, for one goal, which is victories to make the fans happy, who deserve a lot.

He explained that saving a penalty kick in the Al-Ittihad match, as happened during the last tournament against Real Madrid, as well as saving two penalty kicks in the previous tournament, had become history, and that he was accustomed to being fully focused on the upcoming matches only.

He said: Competition between the fans is natural, and the fans of each team have the right to encourage and support their players in their own way, and the same applies to the media’s coverage of the matches, but the players are completely focused on training and matches only, and we care about nothing but making our fans happy.

He stressed that Al-Ahly is No. 1 in Africa, and its goal is always to achieve victories, and it works during the Club World Cup in order to reach the final, pointing out that Al-Ahly represents Egypt in the tournament, not just the club.