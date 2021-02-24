Remember El Shaddai? 10 years after it came out on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, it’s finally coming to PC.

El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron, whose story is based on the ancient Hebrew text The Book of Enoch, is due out on PC via Steam soon. The original action game, developed by Ignition Tokyo, came out in Japan in April 2011. The launch trailer for the original is below:

Here’s a quote from producer Sawaki Takeyasu:

“It has been 10 years since the release of El Shaddai on PS3 and Xbox 360 and we have been asked constantly by PC gamers and fans of the game for its release on this platform and we are glad to announce its release on Steam very soon! “

There is no gameplay of the PC version yet. Here are a couple of screenshots:

“El Shaddai has everything you could ever want from a Japanese game,” wrote Keza MacDonald in Eurogamer’s El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron review.

“It has a transforming robot made out of motorbikes, a moonwalking dance master throwing shapes in front of the screen whilst you try desperately to fend off his minions, doves with boxing gloves for heads that gently but assertively butt you out of the air mid- jump, and so much more. “

Keza also penned a Making of El Shaddai article for us, detailing how the most stratospherically mad game of the year came into being.