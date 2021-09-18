With a message released through its own page Twitter, Sawaki Takeyasu, best known for being the creator of El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron, reveals that he is currently looking for a programmer to help him bring the title, which has recently returned to the fore thanks to the release PC, also on Nintendo Switch.

エルシャダイのsteam版→switch版の話ね — 竹安佐和記 (@Sawaki_Takeyasu) September 17, 2021 “Anyway, it would be nice if there was a good programmer capable of doing a Switch port. If anyone is listening, please contact me. “ “I’m talking about El Shaddai from the Steam to Switch version.”

Source: Official Twitter page Street Siliconera