Rainy Frog And crin have revealed the release date for the version Nintendo Switch Of El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron HD Remaster. The title will be available starting next year April 28, 2024. In Japan it will be released in both physical and digital editions, also in a Deluxe Edition for 8,250 yen (around €52) which includes a Drama CD and a script for it. At the moment it is not clear whether in the West it will also be available physically or only digitally.

While waiting to find out more, we leave you with a new trailer for the game, wishing you a good viewing as always.

El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron HD Remaster – Trailer

Source: Rainy Frog via Gematsu