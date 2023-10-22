Farone scored in the 90th minute after the accusations linked to the betting scandal: “I have a clear conscience. It was an outlet for this week, which was tough. Everything was there in that race”

"How can you think of disrespecting football when you live through all this? I think that going under the Curva and rejoicing with your fans is one of the most beautiful emotions. I've always and only thought about this: it's an outlet for the whole period I am happy and very happy for this goal and for the victory." The goal in the 90th minute against Monza that gave Roma the three points was a release for Stephan El Shaarawy, who came on in the second half for Bove and became the match winner at the Olimpico. For Pharaoh the value is double because he shakes off the accusations of the last few days, also brought into question by Fabrizio Corona and Striscia La Notizia in the betting case.

First his lawyers, then the club and yesterday also Mourinho defended him privately and publicly, giving confidence to the player who is not being investigated by either the Turin or the federal prosecutor's office. This is why at the final whistle I hugged Lukalu and cried, with liberating tears after a week lived between leaks and accusations. "They were truly strong emotions. I have always lived for this, for the goal, for the joy with the fans, for all of this. I think it was truly an incredible joy to score the winning goal. It was a liberating cry, an outlet for this week that was tough. In that race there was everything. The desire to do well and help the team. There was the anger of having heard untrue rumors. There was all that emotion and that desire that accompanied me in all the teams. I have always been a professional and I have never thought of disrespecting my work and the sport I love."

social — “These speculations hurt me, I said it on social media. I feel 100% with a clear conscience and it hurts when untrue things are said. It accumulated with the emotions of the goal. I’m happy though, it’s the fourth victory in a row, important because we are giving continuity, something we didn’t have last year. It gives us a lot of confidence for the next matches. We must continue on this path. But we must improve because without the goal we would have talked about something else and a “another Rome. We’re holding on to the three points. Let’s carry on like this and we know what we need to improve on. The European Championship? It’s one of my goals and it’s also Italy’s. We’re strong and we have to achieve it.”