The calf problem that prevented him at the last minute from participating in the match against Sassuolo will hold out El Shaarawy for at least two weeks. As reported by Sky Sport, the Pharaoh will certainly miss the challenges against Verona And Spice. Mourinho finds again Zaniolo, but he loses a pawn which has proved to be very important, especially during the game in progress, during the season. The number 92 had recently recovered from a muscle strain that had kept him in the pits in January. Another stop that confirms the unfortunate period from a physical point of view.