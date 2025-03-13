Gudelj struggles for a ball with Giuliano Simeone in the meeting of the first round





LaLiga has released this Thursday what are the dates and schedules designated for the matches corresponding to the Day 30 In First Division. He Seville FC It will be measured to Atlético de Madrid In a duel that has been set for your dispute next Sunday, April 6 at 4:15 p.m. celebrating at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

Sevilla will face Simeone on Pasion Sunday after the painful 4-3 with which the meeting of the first round played on December 8 in the Metropolitan.

Before measuring Atlético de Madrid, Sevilla will be measured next Sunday to Athletic Club In Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán at 4:15 p.m. Real Betis After the break on Sunday, March 30 at 9:00 p.m. at Benito Villamarín. After facing the Atlético de Madrid García Pimienta’s team will visit Valencia at the date and time to be determined.