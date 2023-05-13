Rafael Amaya will return as Aurelio Casillas! “The Lord of the heavens” Its grand finale is about to premiere, but Telemundo has gone ahead to excite fans with an important revelation: the iconic program will have season 9, as confirmed by People magazine. According to the article, the actor will resume his role and the new chapters will arrive in 2024, so production is expected to start shortly. But this has not been the only thing that has been released.

“The Lord of the Skies”, season 9: Aurelio spoilers

After the devastating events of season 8 of “The Lord of the Skies” and the constant deaths in the clan, People magazine comments that now Aurelio will be forced to return to his most violent side, accepting that the Casillas will never be able to live in peace.

After being betrayed and his son Ismael arrested, the drug lord will unleash a wave of violence in the country to take revenge and protect his family. Facing enemies old and new, the protagonist will show no mercy and unleash the beast that made him the famous ‘Lord of the Skies’.

Where can I see the complete series of “The Lord of the Skies”?

“The Lord of the Skies” could be seen in its entirety through Netflix; however, the service removed the chapters. Even so, there are various ways to connect with the plot starring Rafael Amaya.

If you live in the United States, you can watch this series through Peacock, an online streaming platform currently available in that country. There are also some episodes of the series available on YouTube, although they are not complete.

