Just when the plot of “The Lord of the Skies” was getting more interesting. The news took fans by surprise, who are waiting for the return of their favorite soap opera.

“The Lord of the heavens”, the new Telemundo hit, returned with its eighth season. As expected, Rafael Amaya returned to interpret Aurelio Casillas, cheating death and ready to continue managing his kingdom. The wait was long and its premiere was well received by fans, showing that fiction remains relevant after 10 years.

As is known, its episodes come out Monday through Friday at 9:00 p.m. through the Telemundo channel. Fans were waiting for chapter 16 to find out what will happen to the protagonist, but now they will have to wait a little longer because the series will go off the air on February 7.

Why “The Lord of the Skies” went off the air?

In the official programming it is seen how the telenovela was replaced by a new block, called “El Estado de la Nación”. It should be noted that this change will only be for this day or at least it is what is known, for the moment, due to the lack of more information from the company.

When will “The Lord of the Skies” 8 x16 come out?

Episode 16 of “El Señor de los Cielos” 8 is expected to air this Wednesday, February 8, on the Telemundo channel at 9:00 p.m. in Peru.

In case you see it from another country, we share the calendar:

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

What will we see “The Lord of the Skies” 8×16?

The last chapter of “The Lord of the Skies” showed us Aurelio asking Diana if she is willing to turn herself in to the DEA for the good of the family. Mrs. Ahumada’s response will be decisive for the protagonist’s revenge to continue advancing. Now we only have to wait for episode 16 to know the outcome.