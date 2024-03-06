'The Lord of the Skies 9' never stops offering us chapters full of tension and drama. In the preview of the new episode of the hit series, Belen will finally come face to face with Aurelio Casillas, who will confront her and ask her about her true intentions. Likewise, fans of the Telemundo production will experience the drama firsthand when they know the outcome of 'Mecha', which is torn between life and death.

But not everything will be a tragedy, since Ismael and Rutila will star in an emotional meeting that will bring them to tears. If you want to know more about the premiere of the new episode of season 9 of 'The Lord of the heavens'In the following note we tell you all the details you need to know.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 17 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'

When does chapter 17 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' come out?

Episode 17 'The Lord of the Skies 9' will be released TODAY Wednesday March 6, 2024. The series, originally from the United States and filmed entirely in Mexico, is the work of Andrés López, a former Colombian drug trafficker who reinvented himself as a writer.

Since its first broadcast in 2013, the production has managed to establish itself as one of the most outstanding in its category and has obtained significant recognition and acceptance from the public.

What time does 'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 17, premiere?

'The Lord of Heaven 9', chapter 17, will air starting at 10:00 pm (Eastern Time) and at 9:00 pm (Central Time) in the United States. However, viewers in Latin America also have the opportunity to watch the series, so below we present the times in which the episode will be available in various countries in the region:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Panama: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic: 11.00 pm

11.00 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay:12.00 am

Where to see chapter 17 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

'The Lord of the Skies 9'original series of Telemundo, will premiere its 17th episode exclusively through said television network. Next, we will detail the channels through which you can tune in to the series on different television services:

Telemundo – United States

DirecTV (406 – 407)

Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936).

Telemundo – Mexico

Total Play (277)

Izzi (205 – 912)

Sky (415 and 1226)

Megacable (214 and 1214).

Telemundo – Peru

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)

Claro TV (60)

Star Globalcom (18).

Telemundo – Argentina

Antinina (99)

DirecTV (231)

Telecenter (308 – 1081)

Gigared (650)

Cablevision (331)

Express (609 – 842)

Claro TV (323)

Cablevisión Flow (331).

Telemundo – Chile

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Claro TV (145 – 645)

YouVes HD (318)

Entel TV HD (149)

Coastal Cable (19 – 305)

GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)

Zapping (47).

Telemundo – Colombia

DirecTV (231)

Claro TV (446 – 1446)

Movistar TV (381)

TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)

Digital Express Connection (12)

Colcable (24 – 30 – 72)

ETB (181).

Telemundo – Venezuela

DirecTV Simple TV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Inter Satellite (318)

Inter (28)

Netuno (11)

Planet Cable (65)

Image Cable (44)

Beatable (18).

Ismael and Rutila will star in an emotional meeting in the new chapter of the series. Photo: Telemundo

How to watch 'The Lord of the Skies 9' ONLINE?

In case you are not able to watch the latest episode of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' by transmitting the aforementioned chain, there is the option to access it through your official website. Additionally, all episodes of the series are available on Peacockan exclusive platform for the United States public.

What is season 9 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' about?

The synopsis of season 9 of 'The Lord of the heavens' points out the following: “Aurelio, in an attempt to contain his criminal empire, agrees to a peace pact with the Mexican Government, but the tranquility is broken when his son is arrested. This event triggers the reappearance of his violent nature, leading him to attack the country to neutralize his enemies.

What is the cast of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas

Carmen Aub as Rutila Casillas

Iván Arana as Ismael Casillas

Africa Zavala as 'Mecha' de la Cruz

Isabella Castillo as Diana Ahumada

Robinson Díaz as, the 'Corporal'

Itatí Cantoral as Belén San Román

Arturo Peniche as Flavio San Román

Aleida Núñez as Nina, the 'Monarch'

Julio Bracho as Ricardo Almenar

Jason Romo as Diego Bustamante

Carla Carrillo as Amanda Almenar

Maricela González as Eunice Lara, the 'Felina'.

