rafael amaya he returned recharged like Aurelio Casillas to “The lord of the skies 8”, in a season that has brought large doses of action, drama and death; however, it also explored more passionate encounters between the novel’s characters. However, Telemundo’s producers have been somewhat conservative in deciding what was shown on television, although—unsurprisingly— there is always the other side of the story and this was confirmed by the actors Thalí García and Alan Slim.

Both artists, who give life to Berenice and James Rosales, respectively, sat down on the set of “La mesa caliente” and revealed that there are scenes with two versions: one censored by Telemundo and another that shows everything. At this point, what many will be wondering is why the chain decided to cut content, if crude sequences are shown in themselves; And is there a way to see them?

Luckily, there is an answer to both questions.

“The Lord of the Skies 8” is starring Rafael Amaya. Photo: Telemundo. See also Sebastián Boscán: Pasión de gavilanes actors say goodbye to the remembered Leandro Santos

Why did Telemundo censor hot scenes from “El señor de los cielos 8”?

In dialogue with the mentioned actors of “The Lord of the Skies 8”the TV presenter Verónica Bastos commented the following: “I have been told that there are scenes of passion that their characters have developed, which are so strong that they have had to censor them.” Given this, the interviewees confirmed that this statement is true.

They also detailed that these sequences will soon be able to be seen without prohibitions. “They are going to remove the censorship,” said García, adding the following: “There are nudes. We recorded as two versions. Sometimes the director asked like ‘this is for the platform and this is as far as censorship allows Telemundo'”.

Thalí García and Alan Slim play Berenice and Jaime in “El señor de los cielos 8”. Photo: Telemundo

Where to see the hot scenes of “The Lord of the Skies 8” without censorship?

As confirmed by the artists in “La mesa caliente”, these scenes can be seen complete and uncensored on the Peacock streaming service. In fact, on this platform —for now only available for the United States— all the previous seasons of the series are available.