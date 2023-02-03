Aurelio, ‘The Lord of the Skies’, does not plan to leave the death of his mother and Luzma without consequences, so he will unleash his wrath without mercy.

Aurelio Casillas prepares for a cruel revenge in the new chapter of “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8. The character played by rafael amaya He has lost different members of his family, but the death of his mother and the tragic fate suffered by his daughter Luzma have turned him into a weapon of pure revenge. Now, his greatest enemy, ‘El Cabo’, could have his hours numbered, because the protagonist will not be alone: ​​his entire family will go to seek justice.

“The Lord of the Skies 8” would show a new member of the Aurelio Casillas clan. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

When does “The Lord of the Skies 8” premiere, chapter 13?

Chapter 13 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” will hit TV this Thursday, February 2. According to a new preview of the episode, Aurelio Casillas will gather his entire family to take revenge for the death of Luzma and his mother.

Advance chapter 13 of “The Lord of the Skies 8”

What time does “El señor de los cielos 8” come out on Telemundo according to each country?

If you live in Peru, you can see “The Lord of the Skies 8”chapter 13 from 9:00 pm Next, we leave you more schedules according to your country.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 13, ONLINE?

To see “The Lord of the Skies 8”, you only have to connect to the plot through the Telemundo channel. If you can’t access the signal, you can also use their mobile app.

In case you want to watch the series via streaming, you have Peacock at your disposal; however, the platform is only available for the United States.

On the other hand, several of the chapters are available through YouTube, although they do not appear complete.

“Lord of the Skies” season 8 is available via streaming via Peacock. Photo: Peacock Capture

What channel is Telemundo?