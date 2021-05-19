A demonstration in August 2019 in El Salvador for the release of a woman imprisoned for having an abortion. Salvador Melendez / AP

The Legislative Assembly of El Salvador, controlled by President Nayib Bukele, continues with its controversial measures. The last one is related to the decriminalization of abortion in the Central American country, one of the five in the world where it is totally prohibited. Legislators agreed to archive a proposal to reform the Penal Code presented by feminist groups in 2016, which proposed decriminalization when a woman’s life is at risk, due to rape or when fetal malformations “that make life outside the womb unviable” are registered. Parliament’s decision is a serious blow to women’s rights in one of the most violent countries in Latin America and where between 2000 and 2014 at least 49 women have been convicted of crimes related to the criminalization of abortion and the authorities have denounced another 250 women for aborting.

“In the country, women are unjustly criminalized, persecuted and stigmatized. Pregnancies are imposed on girls. This is the concrete reality that we Salvadorans have. However, the new Legislative Assembly has made a new setback, sending the proposal to decriminalize abortion to the archive. This is regrettable, because it cannot be that this Assembly takes actions that are detrimental to our human rights ”, activist Sara García Gross has denounced in a video posted on Twitter. The feminist has said that the decision was taken by the parliamentarians without dialogue with the groups that introduced the initiative in 2016. “They did not even listen to the women who have agreed to these processes,” she lamented. “We demand that they explain to us the reasons why they are filing a proposal that has to do with the dignity of Salvadoran women,” added García Gross. The legislative decision has already generated reactions at the international level. Erika Guevara-Rosas, Amnesty International Director for the Americas, said on Twitter that the total ban on abortion “is a serious violation of human rights and an international shame for El Salvador.”

The Salvadoran feminist Morena Herrera has classified the decision of her country’s legislators as “a mistake” and has said that women will mobilize to demand that the Assembly take their rights into account and pass legislation in favor of abortion. “In El Salvador, the modification of the criminal legislation on abortion is still urgent because there is evidence of 10-year-old pregnant girls, who should have the possibility of interrupting their pregnancy. Women also continue to die, which reflects that medical personnel have legal uncertainty to proceed and save their lives, ”Herrera explained in a telephone communication with EL PAÍS from San Salvador. In the Central American nation, health personnel are forced to notify the authorities when a woman suffers an abortion, for fear of being charged due to the strict laws of the country. “We are going to demand [a los legisladores] that they correct the error and approve the decriminalization, because it is a women’s health problem ”, stated Herrera.

El Salvador is one of the countries targeted by international organizations for its harsh laws against women who abort. Last year, a group of United Nations experts asked the government of the controversial President Bukele to release three women who were imprisoned for suffering obstetric emergencies during pregnancy that resulted in miscarriages. The agency considered them as “arbitrary detentions” and demanded that the Salvadoran authorities compensate them for the damage caused and that they order a thorough and independent investigation of the detentions to punish those responsible. One such case is that of Evelyn Hernández, who in 2016 was arrested after suffering an out-of-hospital birth in her home latrine. The baby died. She didn’t even know she was pregnant. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison for aggravated murder, but was acquitted last year after several years of international pressure.

In addition to shelving the proposal to decriminalize abortion, the new Assembly has paralyzed at least 30 initiatives for considering them “obsolete”, among them a law to protect journalists, another that proposes the protection of human rights defenders and the proposals known as Gender Identity Law Y Special Law for Equality and Non-Discrimination, an initiative presented in 2018 that sought to reduce the levels of discrimination suffered by people from the LGBTI community in El Salvador. “The reasons why these two proposals were shelved are simply absurd. They do not have partisan tinge or are obsolete and respond to the urgency of our reality. These initiatives represent the hard work of trans organizations that we seek support so that they could enter the Assembly as draft bills, it is a work that has taken us years to be able to concretize ”, wrote activist Bianka Rodríguez in an article published in the digital newspaper The lighthouse. “With these actions, the Salvadoran State increases the gaps of inequality and inequity between people and, with the constitution of a new ruling party, the populations that are at a disadvantage are left more at the expense of suffering violence and discrimination, and without a State that protect us ”, he assured.

The decision of the new Assembly comes a few weeks after it approved in its first session the dismissal of the titular and alternate magistrates of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, a decision that has generated international repudiation and that has openly confronted Bukele with Washington, who has warned the young Salvadoran president about the consequences that his authoritarian drift could have on the bilateral relationship.

