Ester Leonor Pineda, 30-year-old, was presented in the afternoon of this Wednesday, January 11, after being pointed out by the murder of his own daughter, a minor under 8 years of age, Inside is his home in the municipality of Apopa in San Salvador.

The defendant’s presentation was accompanied by members of the Security Cabinet, who detailed that Pineda was arrested between 1:30 pm and 2:00 pm in Las Flores, Tonacatepeque.

Given this, the alleged murderer will be taken before the corresponding courts and will be prosecuted for the crime of aggravated homicide, according to the PNC.

the girl had died from ingesting food

Earlier, the prosecutor in the case said that “apparently the mother (of the girl) was the author of the act”, a version that would be confirmed this afternoon with her capture.

According to preliminary reports, the woman would have murdered her daughter beaten with a “blunt object”, after a fit of rage caused, apparently, by because the youngest, eight years old, would have refused to eat a plate of food that the mother served her.

The Prosecutor’s Office added that after murdering the minor, the now detainee called her mother “who is in the United States and told her that the girl had died from ingesting food”; whereupon, The latter called the girl’s great-grandmother (and the suspect’s grandmother) from abroad to tell her what had happened.

“That is why the girl’s great-grandmother proceeds to speak to the Police, specifically to 911,” explained the prosecutor in the case.

presents multiple injuries, apparently with a blunt object to the face and head and different parts of the body

He indicated that the police agents arrived “at about 6:00 in the afternoon at the scene, managed to open the door with the help of the neighbors and found the girl’s body in a bed inside the house.”

According to the prosecutor, the victim “has multiple injuries, apparently with a blunt object to the face and head and different parts of the body.” “The girl presents also long-standing injuries, as well as recent injurieswhich apparently were delivered this week, but not this very day,” he said.

According to Legal Medicine, the minor was approximately 8 to 10 hours after death. Her body was sent for autopsy to determine the cause of death. Meanwhile, the authorities were looking for the mother, who apparently fled with the other son.

