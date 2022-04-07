Almost a week and a half after El Salvador approved a package of regulations to deal with gang violencethe office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed its concern on Tuesday about these exceptional measures, pointing out alleged “cruel treatment” against gang members.

(Read here: The IAPA rejects the ‘criminalization’ of journalism in El Salvador)The reactions have to do with the mistreatment of prisoners and new measures to try to restrict the free exercise of journalistic work.

“We are deeply concerned about the series of measures recently introduced in El Salvador in response to the increase in gang killings”said the spokeswoman for the High Commissioner Liz Throssell, in a press release released in Geneva.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele promoted the approval in Congress (controlled by his allies) of emergency measures, restricting civil liberties and expanding the powers of the police, in response to a wave of 87 homicides that occurred between the 25th and 27th of March.

We are deeply concerned about the series of measures recently introduced in El Salvador in response to the increase in gang killings.

According to Throssell, since the state of emergency came into force on March 27, police and army forces have been deployed in areas with gang presence and, “according to reports”, “resorted to the unnecessary and excessive use of force”.

“Some” people arrested for allegedly being part of a gang allegedly “have been subjected to alleged cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment,” Throssell added.

That entity, which is chaired by the Chilean Michelle Bachelet, also warned about the reforms approved last week to increase the maximum sentence for belonging to gangs from 9 to 45 years in prison, and which also set harsher sentences for minors who commit crimes as part of the gang. of a gang.

(You may be interested in: The failed strategy in El Salvador to contain the gangs)

Complaints from humanitarian organizations

On the other hand, the organizations Cristosal, Passionist Social Service (SSPAS) and the Original Blue Association have received at least 34 complaints of human rights violations within the framework of the emergency regime between March 27 and April 4.

According to Ábrego, 26 of the complaints have to do with abuse of authority and the rest with arbitrary arrests and intimidation.

He also pointed out that most of the people affected have been victims of agents of the National Civil Police (PNC) and elements of the Armed Forces.

The reforms punish with up to 15 years in prison the preparation of ‘any written statement’

The Human Rights Ombudsman, Apolonio Tobar, reported on Monday that his office has received 67 complaints of “rights violations” under the country’s exceptional regime, most of them for arbitrary arrests.

For Astrid Valencia, from Amnesty International, the public security challenges that El Salvador faces require state action, but “not just any state action,” but rather “effective, necessary, proportional state actions that are clearly in keeping with human rights.” humans”.

gag to the press

The Inter-American Press Association (IAPA) rejected this Wednesday the recent reforms to the Criminal Code and the Gang Proscription Lawwhich entail the “criminalization of the work of the media and journalists”.

In a statement, the hemispheric body added that these reforms contravene “constitutional principles and international treaties on freedom of the press and on the citizen’s right to access relevant information of public interest.”

El Salvador has been under an emergency regime for about 11 days after an escalation of murders that claimed the lives of more than 80 people, to which the Government has responded with massive arrests and total confinement of the detained gang members.

(In other news: Bukele vs. the gangs: keys to understanding the offensive against the gangs)

In this scenario, since Monday, penal reforms and the aforementioned law against gangs and criminal groups that were approved by the Assembly have entered into force.

Legislative Assembly of El Salvador, with an official majority, to curb the escalation of violence in the country, amendments that, the IAPA denounced, “directly affect journalistic work.”

The reforms punish with up to 15 years in prison the elaboration of “any written statement”as well as drawings, paintings, designs, graffiti or any form of visual expression that alludes to the “territorial control” of the gangs.

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele.

How many catches are there?

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, assured this Monday that more than 6,000 gang members were detained in nine days of an emergency regime in response to a wave of 87 homicides from March 25 to 27.

With the 6,000 detainees, plus the 16,000 gang members who were already incarcerated before the murderous escalationthe country has “22,000” members of these criminal groups in prisons, said the president when swearing in 1,450 new members of the army at the Military School, in western San Salvador.

Bukele attacks NGOs

We have the 22,000 gang members “without mats, sleeping on the floor, overcrowded (and) with two meal times”said Bukele, who censored the criticism made of him by humanitarian organizations at the local and international level for alleged human rights violations.

In another act in which he swore in 205 new police officers in a barracks in the southeast of San Salvador, Bukele took the opportunity to send a message to the gangs in the face of rumors that, due to the massive capture operations, they intend to “take revenge” on the honest population by random.

If they commit an act of revenge “there will not be (or) a meal time in the prisons (…) I swear to God that they will not eat a rice, and we will see how long they last, and I do not care what they say international organizations,” he emphasized.

After insisting to the gangs that “there are only two paths: jail or death,” Bukele recommended that they not resist arrest because in jail “they are going to live and they are going to have food (in) two courses and without chicken.”

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP and Efe

More news