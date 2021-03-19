At the beginning of last February, a minor character on the Latin American scene, the controversial president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, arrived in Washington without warning. The visit produced a curiosity. No official in Joe Biden’s new administration, not even at the lowest levels of the Administration, received it. He had to defend himself from the embarrassment by arguing that it was a private trip and that he did not ask for the interviews.

It is unlikely that the close and even fraternal bond that the authoritarian 39-year-old Central American president established with the past government of Donald Trump, who, let us remember, far from any reciprocal affection, described El Salvador as “ a shitty country ”. But since Bukele adhered to the Republican plan to contain the immigration that pushed to reach the United States, with the controversial “third country” scheme to retain people in the refugee claim, the tycoon returned the gesture, ignoring the populist excesses of his young colleague.

Biden, on the other hand, sought to show with his rudeness that things have changed and, especially, to do so within the urgency of the current US administration to overact its humanitarian concerns in the effort to regain global leadership lost in recent years. At least in the region.

Miguel Vivanco, from Human Rigths Watch, puts it in simple words. The White House “shows that human rights behavior, corruption and lack of respect for the rule of law have consequences in the bilateral relationship.” And remarks to make the new order clear: “Biden makes it clear that bilateral relations must be founded on the fight against corruption, respect for human rights, democracy and the rule of law.”

Fan. Nayib Bukele with her admired Donald Trump.

The case of Bukele and his visit without echo may constitute an anecdote, but far from that impression it serves to understand other more complex processes. A couple of years ago the International Monetary Fund modified its internal policies with the approval of the so-called Framework for Enhanced Engagement on Governance, a regulatory framework built to take into account the institutional situations of the countries, beyond the economic variables that the organism has been observing in an exclusive way.

In announcing this new scheme, the agency stressed that the intention “is to promote a more systematic, effective, sincere and equitable commitment with the member countries with regarding governance vulnerabilities, including corruption, that are considered macroeconomically critical ”.

What worries, in reality, is the certainty that the abuses on the institutions, the corruption is one of them, end up producing unpredictable scenarios and anti-systemic leadership worse than those they leave behind. The cases of Nicaragua or Venezuela are paradigmatic. It is interesting that this look at the institutional behavior of governments is deepening now, when Biden’s Economy Minister, Janet Louise Yellen, holds the key to the IMF for the decisive weight of the United States in the organization.

It is this official who, in the midst of the current economic chaos caused by the pandemic, must start an extraordinary issuance of 500 billion dollars of Special Drawing Rights, the fund currency that is established with a basket of coins. It is a complex but possible step that we already discussed in this column last January (Joe Biden, president: the era of restoration?) And that is central to alleviating the crisis in the global south. The episode with Bukele indicates what will be the conditions to enter that distribution.

The celebrations in the streets of El Salvador when Bukele unexpectedly became president. AP Photo

There is more to observe in the long-suffering Salvadoran region. This controversial president, despite or perhaps due to his authoritarian inclinations, exhibits an extraordinary popularity that is around, it is claimed, 85 percent and has campaigned well received by the people, precisely with the hose to end corruption. In a few days, on April 1, he will begin the second part of his administration with total control of Congress, which will allow him to advance over the three powers, elect the new Attorney General, a substantial part of the magistrates of the Supreme Court and the defender of human rights, in addition to suspending constitutional guarantees without having to negotiate with the opposition.

He is thus able to relieve all those who have criticized the abusive actions of his government. Especially in the fight against Covid, in which it has had notable success, but at the cost of extreme measures and barbaric violations in the style of those in Argentina questioning the governor of Formosa, Guido Insfran. With unjustified arrests and the action of the military thrown into the streets to repress attentive to the tweets with instructions that the president constantly fires.

This is so because, in the same way as in the presidential elections that surprisingly brought him to power in 2019, Bukele has just won with overwhelming differences the legislative elections of the beginning of this month, at the head of his party New ideas, which is managed by a cousin. An interesting and didactic fact to observe it from other frontiers: That victory brought down the Salvadoran bipartisanship. The right wing of the Nationalist Republican Alliance (Arena) and the nationalist left of the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN), they have divided the control of the country for the last thirty years, after the peace accords that ended more than a decade of internal warfare. In that endogamous system they admitted all kinds of flushes of corruption and inefficiency, as in the Venezuela of “puntofijismo” between Adecos and Copeyanos, which was the crucible that ended up giving birth to the Chavista phenomenon.

Former president Mauricio Funes of the leftist FMLN party, took refuge in Nicaragua to escape the justice that tried him for embezzling 351 million dollars. AP Photo

In El Salvador these “traditional” forces are now struggling into a minority fragility and a thorny fate. Consequence of the fed up of the people, a situation about which negligent leaders are often blind until history forsakes them. It happened in Chile with the uprising against inequality and the Pinochet constitution. And it happened in Bolivia, even if the contrary is said, with the popular rebellion against the perpetuation of Evo Morales.

Bukele knew how to take advantage of that severely tilted stage. “The men those parties elected to govern our peace plundered this country by the handful. They affected our peace for years ”, writes the brilliant Salvadoran colleague Óscar Martínez in The New York Times on the failed experience of bipartisanship. It refers to former presidents Francisco Flores and Elías Antonio Saca, from ARENA, and Mauricio Funes from the FMLN.

Flores passed away in 2016 before facing trial for the diversion of $ 15 million in Taiwanese donations. And Saca has been imprisoned since 2018 after confessing the embezzlement of more than 300 million dollars from the state budget. Funes is in asylum in Nicaragua (along with Chavista Venezuela, the other FMLN ally) and faces several criminal proceedings for embezzling more than 351 million dollars from the public purse. By the way, Latin American “progress” has taken care to avoid reporting these three cases within the fashionable alibi of “lawfare”.

Former president, Elías Antonio Saca, of the right-wing Arena party, currently in prison for the 300 million dollar bill during his administration. AFP photo

“Bukelism is in any case the tragic outcome of imperfect bipartisanship … a system that was incapable of solving the problems that most afflict Salvadorans, poverty, inequality and violence ”, he analyzes in The Washington Post the Spanish journalist and writer, based in El Salvador, Roberto Valencia. The violence, precisely, is a point in favor of Bukele who managed to reduce the savage attacks of the maras gangs to unprecedented levels but with his typical authoritarian methods.

El del Salvador is a tremendous broken mirror where many governments in the region should look at themselves. It is a movie that interprets them. With its parable, the Central American country clearly indicates the monsters that the abuses end up germinating. Bukele, an independent businessman who was once a member of the FMLN and was mayor of the capital, has amassed enough political power to perpetuate himself. He is another king in the making. And experiencing the same vices that he has condemned.

In February of last year, after several weeks of discussing with the deputies the legislative authorization to negotiate a loan of 109 million dollars for his security plan, Bukele, as a Tejero transplanted from Spain, He invaded the Legislative Assembly with 5,000 followers, military and police, and in the compound he prayed surrounded by rifles. “He came out and said that God had just spoken to him and asked him for patience,” says the journalist Martínez. That is, God asked him not to continue with his plan to dismantle the Legislative Assembly. Not even during the Salvadoran civil war the military had taken over the Assembly ”.

The description is completed by his colleague Valencia: “Bukele has authoritarian ravings, is militaristic and does not tolerate independent journalism. In less than two years, his government has accumulated accusations of corruption, nepotism, questionable economic management and disrespect for human rights ”, he writes. Synthesis of deformations that come and go, much further away from the overwhelmed Salvadoran borders.

