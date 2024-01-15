Inter Miami will begin its preparation for the new season of Major League Soccer (MLS). The team led by Gerardo Martino will tour four different countries; Your first stop will be in El Salvador.
With this commitment, Las Garzas will begin their preseason ahead of their MLS debut on February 22.
So far it has not been announced how the match can be seen on TV and online platforms.
Goalkeeper: Mario González
Defense: Jefferson Valladares, Diego Flores, Jorge Cruz, Melvin Cruz
Medium: Chistian Martínez, Amando Moreno, Harold Osorio, Melvin Cartagena, Darwin Cerén
Forward: Styven Vasquez
After the departure of Rubén de la Barrera, Selecta announced the hiring of the Spanish David Dóniga. De la Barrera was in charge of the Central American team for 89 days before signing for FC Vizela.
Dóniga was announced as El Salvador's new strategist on January 2 and will have his first test leading the team against Inter Miami.
Goalkeeper: Drake Callender
Defense: DeAndre Yedlin, Tomás Avilés, Christopher McVey, Jordi Alba
Medium: Sergio Busquets, Gregore, Benjamín Cremaschi
Forward: Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Robert Taylor
Looking ahead to the duel against El Salvador, Gerardo Martino, coach of Inter Miami, spoke about the South American team and considered that it will be a demanding test.
“We have not yet done an in-depth analysis of El Salvador but we know that there are permanent changes from the new coach, obviously they are situations that concern El Salvador and what we are looking for is to start competing (…) It is a team that suits us to demand more than just having a new coach and we want to have a preseason that will serve us for the rest of the year.”
– 'Tata' Martino
El Salvador 2-3 Inter Miami
