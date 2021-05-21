About 40 bodies, most of which are believed to be women, were found in the home of a former police officer, who was arrested this month for murdering two women in El Salvador. Salvadoran officials have been conducting excavations at the home in recent days and investigating a possible murder ring.

Authorities in El Salvador have stated that exhuming the bodies could take up to a month. At the moment the remains of at least 24 people have been recovered in the house, located in the municipality of Chalchuapa, about 78 kilometers, northwest of the capital San Salvador.

At least 10 Salvadoran citizens face charges in connection with the cemetery, according to the attorney general’s office, including former police officer Hugo Ernesto Osorio Chávez, whose home is on the same site as the clandestine cemetery.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) decreed the provisional arrest order against all the accused, who are accused of the crimes of aggravated homicide and aggravated femicide.

Local media reported that the Minister of the Interior of El Salvador, Gustavo Villatoro, justified the capture of these people saying that they were not wrong and that the same resolution of the judge to detain them preventively confirmed that they are on the right track.

“We have removed 12 homicides from the streets and the evidence analyzed gives us sufficient evidence against the detainees,” he said.

For his part, the Minister of Justice, Gustavo Villatoro, assured that the skeletal remains will be reassembled and subjected to DNA tests to determine their identities. He also indicated that the depth of the wells where the remains were found suggests that more than one person was involved in the burial.

Authorities have said the case revealed the existence of a murder ring that may have operated for a decade, and there has been speculation in local media that the group may have killed up to 20 people.

Dozens of people who believed their missing relatives might be among the bodies have gathered in front of the house, which was guarded by a heavy police presence.

“The reason for visiting this place is because we are certain that we can find evidence or the body of a girl who disappeared five years ago, in 2016,” one of the relatives commented to the local media.

Families come to the Estévez de Chalchuapa alley, with the faith of finding their loved ones who have disappeared. In the place the authorities found a clandestine cemetery. The main suspect Hugo Osorio is detained with 10 more implicated. Via @keviCastillo pic.twitter.com/m2Oc24nzdm – TCS News (@tcsnoticias) May 20, 2021



A former police officer with antiprofessional behavior

The main accused in this plot is ex-police officer Hugo Osorio Chávez, arrested last week for murdering a 57-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter. The bodies of both victims were found with blows to the skull, a few hours after being buried.

The police arrested Chávez Osorio inside his residence after he allegedly attempted suicide, cutting both his wrists. The 51-year-old man, who had previously been investigated for sex crimes, confessed to killing the two. The defendant has been tried on charges of homicide and aggravated femicide.

The authorities had expelled Chávez Osorio from the National Civil Police (PNC) more than 10 years ago for various anti-professional behaviors, including mental and even sexual deviations.

The incident has highlighted the issue of femicides in the country of 6.7 million, which recorded 70 crimes against women last year. In 2019, there were 111 femicides, according to police data.

Violence against women in Latin America, including femicides, worsened during the coronavirus pandemic, according to aid groups.

