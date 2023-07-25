The Association of Journalists of El Salvador (APES) warned this Monday that the country has suffered setbacks in freedom of expression and of the press in the context of the emergency regime, approved in March 2022 after an escalation of murders attributed to gangs.

“Unfortunately there are worrying data regarding setbacks to the right to freedom of the press and freedom of expression,” said the president of APES, Angélica Cárcamo, in the presentation of a report.

He indicated that, since the approval of the regime, APES has registered 385 attacks against journalists and the media.

The APES report points out that these attacks include intimidation, arbitrary detention by the military and police, stigmatizing statements by officials, threats and slander.

In addition, the organization reported on the imprisonment of journalist Víctor Barahona for almost a year, whose case has already been reported to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

As indicated by Cárcamo, within the framework of this regime, requested by the Government of President Nayib Bukele to combat gangs6 out of 10 attacks against journalists come from state agents, “starting from the Executive Branch”.

He pointed out that they also seek to “disprove this government narrative of mentioning that in El Salvador the press is not criminalized, journalists are not imprisoned.”

Gabriel Labrador, rapporteur for Freedom of Expression of the APES, indicated that one of the patterns that most worries them is the arbitrary retention of journalists during coverage, in which they are also threatened to delete audiovisual material so as not to be criminally prosecuted.

The regime was established to fight the 'Mara Salvatrucha' and 'Barrio-18' gangs.

He added that a series of legal reforms that “criminalize” the work of journalists, such as those that establish penalties of up to 15 years for addressing gang-related issues, have become a kind of “prior censorship.”

There are at least 17 journalists who have had to leave the country or mobilize within El Salvador because of the pressure generated by the “criminalization” of journalists.

According to the authorities, more than 71,770 people are detained during this regime, which suspends constitutional rights, while humanitarian organizations account for at least 5,490 “direct victims” of abuses and 174 dead detainees in state custody.

EFE