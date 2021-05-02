“Technical coup” in El Salvador: the Legislative Assembly, with a pro-government majority, dismissed this Saturday the attorney general, Raúl Melara, and the magistrates of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice. Inside and outside the Salvadoran borders, several voices were raised to warn of the undemocratic drift that this imbalance of powers could entail.

The first measure of the new Legislative Assembly of El Salvador directly attacked the usual counterpowers of the democratic system. Parliament, with a pro-government majority, dismissed this Saturday the magistrates of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice and the country’s attorney general, some instances and officials who had investigated and issued verdicts contrary to the policies of President Nayib Bukele .

The measure, which affects the five regular judges and the four substitutes of the Chamber, has gone ahead in a hurry, without the usual parliamentary procedure. Holding the absolute majority in favor of Bukele, 64 out of 84 legislators voted for the removal of the magistrates, who had been elected by previous legislatures.

According to the ruling party, the dismissal of judicial officials is because they are partisan. In the case of the prosecutor, Raúl Melara, elected in January 2019, was accused of having ties to one of the opposition parties, Arena. However, Melara always denied these accusations: “I have no connection, either material or formal, with any political party” and “I deny that there has been a direct donation to Arena,” he told reporters.

For Medrano, this situation is only “the ambition of total control realized”, which means that “they seek not to have any control or power that could stop arbitrary and illegal actions.”

The Legislative Assembly of El Salvador, which took office on Saturday, appointed Rodolfo Delgado as the new attorney general for a period of less than one year, after removing Raúl Melara for alleged ties to an opposition party. © Stanley Estrada / AFP

The country runs out of political counterweights

The decision worries about attacking the balance of powers in the country. Recently, the high court had stopped some decrees promoted by Bukele related to the health emergency, one of the many clashes between the Executive and the Salvadoran justice system.

With the magistrates removed, the ruling majority of the Legislative Assembly approved new judges for the Constitutional Chamber and a new attorney general. The opposition fears that, thus, the Executive, Judicial and Legislative powers will be favorable to Bukele.

Minutes after the vote in the Assembly, the Constitutional Chamber issued a ruling in which it declared the decision unconstitutional for attacking the government system. “A marked intention to suppress effective controls towards the Executive and Legislative Organ negatively affects the control of the exercise of power carried out by this chamber,” says the ruling.

Now, the country is in full duel of legitimacy between the magistrates who reject their dismissal and the new ones approved by the Legislative Assembly.

President Bukele celebrated the parliament’s decision and claimed on Twitter that the ruling majority in the chamber emerged from the popular vote: “The Salvadoran people, through their representatives, said: Dismissed!” In addition, in the face of criticism from foreign governments, he described the events as “cleaning the house.”

To our friends from the International Community: We want to work with you, trade, travel, get to know each other and help where we can. Our doors are more open than ever. But with all due respect: We are cleaning our house. … and that’s none of your business. – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) May 2, 2021



A “technical coup”

Analysts and human rights defenders warned that, with the removal of constitutional magistrates, the country is left without checks to control the actions of the Government and the Legislative Assembly. “The Supreme Court is the instance to which to appeal in the event of abuses of power and violation of constitutional rights. To dismantle it by decree is to leave the citizenship without protection and to break with one blow the necessary inter-institutional control between the three powers of the State”, said Celia Medrano, candidate for the Executive Secretariat of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

For his part, Eduardo Escobar, director of the Citizen Action organization, warned that the situation could worsen if the security forces are involved in the foreseeable crisis that the country will face. For Escobar, the decision to depose the magistrates could be considered a “breach of the constitutional order” and a “technical coup.”

The same director of Human Rights Watch, José Miguel Vivanco, spoke out against the dismissal of the magistrates and harshly declared: “the blow to the rule of law is total.”

The decision of the Assembly of the Central American country has also received criticism from the Joe Biden Administration through Juan González, the main adviser for Latin America to the president of the United States. The Democratic Administration wanted to make it clear that the possibility of a “strong relationship” with El Salvador is contingent on the Bukele government respecting the democratic separation of powers.

Despite Bukele’s disdain and the call for foreign powers to refrain from commenting on the Salvadoran situation, a bad relationship between El Salvador and the United States could be a serious setback for the young Central American leader, who is in full management and negotiation with the North American power of the migratory crisis.

With EFE, AFP and local media