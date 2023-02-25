The first 2,000 gang members were transferred this Friday to the “largest in America” ​​mega-prison, designed to protect 40,000 criminals, announced the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, who maintains a “war” against these groups.

“Today at dawn, in a single operation, we transferred the first 2,000 gang members to the Center for the Confinement of Terrorism (CECOT)“, President Bukele assured on his Twitter account, referring to that center.

The gigantic prison, equipped with high-tech surveillance, was inaugurated at the beginning of February by Bukele himself. Built in a rural valley on the outskirts of the city of Tecoluca, some 74 km southeast of San Salvador, the CECOT stands out for its rigorous entry controls.

This will be their new house, where they will live for decades, mixed up, unable to do any more harm to the population.

In a video that the president shared on Twitter, many gang members can be seen with their bare torsos, wearing only white shorts and barefoot, guarded by police and lined up in a large courtyard of another prison in the west of the country. Then, with their hands handcuffed behind their backs, they are put on buses and transferred under tight security measures that included an overflight of several military helicopters over CECOT, where they arrived at dawn.

“This will be their new house, where they will live for decades, mixed, without being able to do more harm to the population,” Bukele said. Hundreds of police officers, security agents from the Directorate of Penal Centers and soldiers participated in the transfer operation.

Once in the gigantic prison, the gang members belonging mainly to the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and Barrio 18, were entering several cells in groups. “Cell by cell we are eliminating this cancer from society. Know that you will not walk out of CECOT again, you will pay for what you are, cowardly terrorists,” Justice and Security Minister Gustavo Villatoro wrote on Twitter.

The prison was built to detain part of the slightly more than 64,000 gang members detained so far under a regime of exception decreed by Congress at the request of Bukele, in response to an escalation of violence that claimed the lives of 87 people between March 25 and 27, 2022.

To build the prison, the State bought 166 hectares, 23 of which house eight pavilions located within a perimeter surrounded by a concrete wall 11 meters high and 2.1 kilometers long, protected by electrified barbed wire.

A police vehicle guards the transfer of a bus with detainees from the “La Esperanza” Minor Detention Center, this morning in San Salvador (El Salvador).

AFP

