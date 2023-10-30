The General Assembly of El Salvador decreed a state of emergency in the face of Tropical Storm Pilar, after President Nayib Bukele requested it. The measure comes after the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) indicated that heavy rain and flooding are expected along the coast within the next 48 hours. The country’s Civil Protection service issued a red alert, the highest on a four-level scale, thus canceling the previous orange alert, due to the risk of major flooding due to sudden river flooding.

Nayib Bukele reported through his social networks about the declaration of emergency, whose approval corresponds, in accordance with the legislation of his country, to the National Assembly, and added that this is issued “in order to guarantee the safety of the population.” ”.

The request has already been addressed by the legislative body and involves the issuance of a red alert, which is the most critical on a scale of four states of emergency, as well as the suspension of classes nationwide.

The emergency decree will allow the Government to allocate funds to manage the situation.

Based on article 24 of the Civil Protection Law, I request the Legislative Assembly to decree a State of Emergency, throughout the national territory, due to the threat of Tropical Storm Pilar. God with us. pic.twitter.com/nPHENEexEc — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) October 29, 2023



The measure comes after the National Hurricane Center (CNH), based in the United States, detected winds of 65 km per hour in a phenomenon that originated as a tropical depression, and that could intensify as the system approaches. to El Salvador.

According to weather forecasts, Pilar is expected to arrive between the night of Tuesday, October 31 and the morning of Wednesday, November 1. to the Salvadoran coast, dumping heavy rains and causing flooding along the coast within the next 48 hours.

“Further strengthening is forecast in the coming days, and Pilar could be near hurricane strength on Tuesday,” the NHC said.

The country has so far set up 100 shelters to care for those affected by the phenomenon.

A region hit by climatic phenomena

Pilar threatens Central America. Neighboring Honduras has also activated a tropical storm alert due to the phenomenon that will hit its Pacific coast, according to forecasts.

The Pacific has been affected in recent days by strong weather phenomena, such as Tropical Storm Otis, which reached maximum grade 5 and hit the Mexican city of Acapulco, causing the death of at least 48 people.

According to a statement from the National Water Center of Mexico (Conagua), Pilar does not represent a threat to Acapulco. However, heavy rains are forecast in Chiapas and Oaxaca, as well as strong gusts of wind and high waves on the coasts of those states.

El Salvador is still recovering from the devastation caused a year ago by Storm Julia, which devastated grain crops with sudden flooding and caused the death of 10 people.

With Reuters and EFE