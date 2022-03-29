Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele asked the Legislative Assembly, where he has a majority, to decree the emergency regime as a containment measure in the face of the explosive wave of homicides in recent hours, a situation that the authorities of that country attribute to the violence of the well-known as maras or gangs, especially the Mara Salvatrucha, called ‘MS-13’.

Nayib Bukele took up the heavy hand (at least in public) against the maras. An exceptional escalation of homicidal violence, which the authorities attribute to gangs, resulted in 87 fatalities between March 25 and 27, a reason that led the president to request the exception regime before the Legislative Assembly, where he has with the majority support of the deputies.

With the entry into force of the state of constitutional exception in the early hours of Sunday, March 27, fundamental rights in the Central American country were suppressed for a period of 30 days.

The freedom of association and assembly, the prohibition of the intervention of telecommunications or the right to defense were restricted. Likewise, the period of administrative detention, which is usually 3 days, will become 15 days during the following month.

The Salvadoran National Police announced that over the weekend there were more than 570 arrests (which hours later exceeded 600) of suspected gang members who would be behind the rise in murders nationwide.

The majority gang in the territory, the Mara Salvatrucha or ‘MS-13’, would be leading, according to the Salvadoran authorities, this new wave of murders.









Bukele, with his particular repressive style, wrote on his Twitter account on Sunday that the detainees would not be released and ordered the previously existing food to be shared with the new inmates to be rationalized.

“Do not think that they are going to release you,” the Salvadoran leader stressed. “We are going to ration the same food that we are giving now (to the prisoners).”

Alluding to the concern that the international community has shown towards the presumed violation of human rights carried out by order of the president on previous occasions with imprisoned gang members, Bukele also wanted to send a threatening message: “If the international community is worried about its little angels, who come and bring them food, because I am not going to take money from the budget of schools to feed these terrorists, “he also wrote on his Twitter.

This Monday, March 28, the arrests continued in different Salvadoran cities and the president, again through Twitter, where he usually gives ministerial orders and addresses the nation, launched a “message to the gangs” in which he stated that “we have 16,000 ‘homeboys’ (gang members) in our possession. Apart from the 1,000 arrested these days. We seized everything from them, even their sleeping mats, we rationed their food and now they will no longer see the sun. Stop killing now or they will kill you. to pay as well.”

MESSAGE TO GANGS: We have 16,000 “homeboys” in our possession. Apart from the 1,000 arrested these days. We seized everything from them, even their sleeping mats, we rationed their food and now they will no longer see the sun. STOP KILLING NOW or they will pay for it too. pic.twitter.com/gpelYbhsQE – Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 28, 2022



The rise in homicides is a plausible reality, since more murders were committed in just three days (87) than in the entire month of February (79) in El Salvador.

Analysts from ‘El Faro’, the most important online newspaper in the Central American nation, openly critical of the Bukelista regime and which has thoroughly investigated the alleged secret negotiations between the president and the leadership of the gangs, maintain that the increase in murders could cater to unfulfilled promises from the Executivealthough it is difficult to know what degree of dialogue there was or is between the Bukele government and the gang leaders

“Hard hand” to the face and dialogue from behind

The “iron hand” formula has been widely exploited before in El Salvador in the open war against the gangs. Through rounds of mass arrests, former presidents Francisco Flores (1999-2004) and Elías Antonio Saca (2004-2009) have already implemented their Mano Dura and Super Mano Dura projects, respectively.

Plans that, however, were counterproductive, since they exacerbated violent expressions and forms of criminality among these criminal groups.

Since the arrival to the presidency of Nayib Bukele on June 1, 2019, the leader of Nuevas Ideas, his political party, has also expressed his willingness to persecute the organized crime of the maras and eiA few weeks into the legislature, he promoted a mega-project known as the ‘Territorial Control Plan’ (PCT).

Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gang members in a maximum security prison in Izalco, (El Salvador). The sharp decline in homicidal violence in El Salvador, capitalized by the Nayib Bukele government as its main achievement in just over a year in power, was called into question after a journalistic investigation attributed it to a pact with the Mara gang. Salvatrucha (MS13). © EFE/ Rodrigo Sura

Endowed with more than 575 million dollars, the PCT was born with three main objectives: the control of the penal centers of the country; the interruption of funding to gangs; and the strengthening of the security forces.

Coincidence or not, the average number of homicides in the country has achieved a notable drop since Bukele’s victory in the presidential elections.

However, this could be boosted by secret talks between Bukele’s circle and the imprisoned leaders of the ‘MS-13’ gang, which is the criminal organization with the largest number of members among the nearly 70,000 gang members in the country. The Savior.

This thesis was reinforced after the newspaper ‘El Faro’ will bring to light in September 2020 an investigation in which, through official documentation, it provided evidence that the Government of Nayib Bukele had been in talks with imprisoned Mara Salvatrucha gang members for a year to agree to a reduction in homicides in exchange for prison benefits and electoral support.

#efFile According to official documents and records, the Bukele government held negotiations with the three gangs in 2020. The director of Penal Centers ordered the withdrawal of evidence, and the prosecutor dismantled the special group that was investigating the negotiations.https://t.co/MwmGYjAj47 – The Lighthouse (@_elfaro_) March 27, 2022



The keys to the investigation of the Salvadoran media outlet were reviled by the president, who through Twitter accused ‘El Faro’ of publishing false information.

“Aren’t they themselves the ones who have been denouncing us for the treatment we give to terrorists? ‘Someone’ is giving them false information,” the president wrote, referring to the digital newspaper.

The existence of negotiations between the bukelista Executive and the gangs was also reported by the US Treasury Department in December 2021, when Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Osiris Luna Meza, Vice Minister of Justice and Director of Prisons, and Carlos Amílcar Marroquín Chica, Director of Reconstruction of the Social Fabric of the Presidency, of their alleged involvement in the secret negotiations with the leadership of the ‘MS-13’ gangs. and neighborhood 18 (the second most powerful gang in the country).

The United States imposed sanctions on the two high officials of the Government of New Ideas for these alleged meetings that for the North American country would be a powerful tool to destabilize the rule of law in El Salvador.

Although Bukele reiterated the falsity of the information, relations with the Executive of Democrat Joe Biden were damaged after the US Treasury statement.

Bukele loses (partially) the story

As a result of the wave of homicidal violence that has shaken the Central American nation in recent days, Nayib Bukele, who always defended that the reduction in homicides depended on the success of his Territorial Control Plan, can no longer defend that narrative.

That is why the heavy hand and the public exposure of the detainees and the crudeness in the prisons could be serving him at this time as a show of power and strength in the face of his faithful.

The president continues to maintain high popularity ratings despite the authoritarian drift of his government, hewhich has been alerted by numerous international organizations such as Human Rights Watch.

Likewise, in recent months there have also been protests against the president for his ambition to implement Bitcoin as legal tender in the country.

Why is the majority of Salvadorans against the implementation of the #bitcoin September 7 #The Savior It will be the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender This Wednesday demonstrators protested against this plan of the president #Bukele

mm/cc pic.twitter.com/QIhDoBjMsc — DW Spanish (@dw_espanol) September 2, 2021



“The people of El Salvador must be reminded that what is happening now is due to the negligence of those who protected the criminals,” the conservative formation Arena said in a statement after the data on known murders during the past weekend in allusion to the alleged negotiations between Bukele and the gangs.

El Salvador, one of the most violent territories on the planet, after many months with the murder rate declining, once again showed the worst face of homicidal violence despite the government’s repression and public persecution.

With AP, EFE and local media