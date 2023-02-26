The government of El Salvador on Friday February 24, 2000 transferred detainees to the new prison complex located in Tecoluca, in the department of San Vicente, built to house up to 40,000 inmates, particularly members of criminal gangs with which the security forces are confronting Salvadorans within the framework of a state of emergency in force since 27 March 2022. The president of the republic, Nayib Bukele, writes the newspaper El Mundo, specified that in the prison, officially called the Center for the confinement of terrorism (Cecot), were transferred members of the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs. Via Twitter Bukele underlined that “the Cecot will be their new home, where they will live for decades, without being able to do any more harm to the population”. A presidential spokesman added that the 2,000 inmates were transferred by bus from Izalco prison, in Sonsonate department, “with a rigorous security operation, which included a heavy escort and the participation of a helicopter



01:51