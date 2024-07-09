LEl Salvador authorities began inspections in supermarket chains on Monday after the president Nayib Bukele ordered to combat corporate “mafias” following the excessive rise in food prices.

“Today we have begun a second and important effort (…) to carry out a series of investigations, a line of investigation into supermarket chains,” said Ricardo Salazar, head of the state Consumer Protection Agency, at a press conference.

On Sunday, Bukele announced that after cornering the gangs he will fight the business “mafias” that raise the prices of products and increase the cost of living.

When we started the war against gangs, we received a lot of attacks and condemnations from the “international community”, saying that this was not the way and condemning our methods, because they did not fit with their ideologies and pre-established concepts of what should be… — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) July 7, 2024

Following the president’s order, “several requests for information” were submitted to the six main supermarket chains in the country, according to Salazar.

With the information provided by the supermarkets within a period of 10 days, “the respective analysis” will be carried out to “determine responsibility” for the price increase of around 68 basic basket products, said.

“There is currently a sharp increase in prices, increases that have never occurred in the history of our country,” said Salazar.

In most cases, the increase has been around “more than 40%” for kitchen products, including different varieties of tomatoes, onions, peppers, carrots and lettuce.

The authorities also opened an investigation into other basic basket products such as flour, milk, chicken meat and oil among others.

The aim of the investigation is to “combat speculation”, “prevent the hoarding of products” and “guarantee the purchasing power” of the population, explained Salazar.

Inside one of the supermarkets under investigation, some customers complain about the high price of food. The price of potatoes is “horribly expensive,” Isabel Castillo, a 74-year-old retiree, told AFP, showing the two units she had bought for 1.15 dollars.

Customers in El Salvador are reporting a rise in food prices (reference image).

The director of the Public Opinion Institute of the Central American University (UCA), Laura Andrade, told AFP that after improving the country’s security with the “war” launched by Bukele against gangs in March 2022, The most sensitive issue for the population is the high cost of living.

“Our latest research (from June) shows that the economy is a latent concern that has increased significantly since the second year of this government’s management,” said Andrade.

‘Attacks and condemnations are back’: Bukele

Following his message on Sunday, Bukele noted in a message on the social network X that he has received “attacks” and “condemnations” for “healing” the economy of the Central American country, which faces significant challenges in this area.

The president, who did not specify what kind of attacks or condemnations he has received, said that “now that, in order to heal our economy and get out of poverty, we have decided to go against the oligopolistic cartels and mafias, the attacks and condemnations are coming back.”

“It would be very foolish of us not to try our own recipe again, which responds to our own reality,” he said.

He also recalled that “when we started the war against gangs, we received many attacks and condemnations from the ‘international community’, saying that this was not the way and condemning our methods because they did not fit with their ideologies and pre-established concepts of what should work in a country they do not know.”

“We didn’t listen to them and we turned the most unsafe country in the world into the safest country in the entire Western Hemisphere,” he added.

Bukele promised on June 1, during his inauguration for a second consecutive term, to “heal” the economy after curing the country of the “cancer” of violence, generated mainly by gang groups.

“Now that we have resolved the most urgent issue, which was security, we are going to focus fully on the important problems, starting with the economy,” Bukele said at the time.