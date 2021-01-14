He SilverStorm El Salvador has reinforced its three-quarter line, ahead of the second leg of the 2020/21 season of Rugby Honor Division, with the young South African opening Jeanluc Cilliers, who will join the black and white discipline over the next week. Cilliers, of 23 years old, 178 centimeters and 82 kilos, he is a native of Cape Town, and comes to the Valladolid team from the Golden Lions, with whom he has disputed the last editions of the Currie Cup in his U-19 and U-21 categories, after having trained at the prestigious Pearl Boys High academy.

The new player of SilverStorm El Salvador also he played the 2017 edition of the U-20 World Cup with the South African “Baby Boks”, as well as a total of nine games with the Lions senior team in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge, in the 2018/19 campaign, as reported by the Valladolid club in a press release.

The coach of the collegiate team, Juan Carlos Pérez, explained that Cilliers “is a versatile three-quarters, who can play as a pure opening and also as a defenderBesides being a good stick kicker, he has international experience with South Africa U-20s, which shows his quality. “We have been looking for an opening of these characteristics for a long time, since it is a position that we did not have covered, and now we needed it more with Gonzalo Silva’s injury. Jeanluc is the profile that we need: a young player, who comes to learn and contribute, and who easily fits into the group, “he added.